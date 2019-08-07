President Tells Beto to ‘Be Quiet’ & the Fake Hispanic Responds Hatefully

Democrat Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and the fake Hispanic Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke have been instigating hate and division in preparation for the President’s visit after the mass shootings by violent, disaffected young men.
Beto and Nan have blamed the President for the shootings even though the El Paso shooter held many progressive values and the Dayton shooter was a leftist who mimicked AOC’s rhetoric on ICE. The Gilroy shooter was not a white supremacist.
There was no racism evident in any of the shootings except perhaps El Paso. That monster wanted to kill Mexicans, but Mexicans aren’t a race. The other two were NOT white supremacist attacks.
That makes the white supremacist issue, in this case, a hoax. Nevertheless, the flailing Beto is accusing the President of racism that led to murder.
STAY OUT OF EL PASO
Beto told the President to stay out of El Paso.
.@BetoORourke AkA Robert Francis is Swearing & Blaming the Mass Shootings on Trump
He’s politicizing this Tragedy to help his Campaign!
Beto is Faker than A 3 Dollar Bill!
Who can agree with me on that ?
👉 #BetoIsFakerThanA3DollarBill
👉 #BetoIsFakerThanA3DollarBill pic.twitter.com/rPpoy45AvD
— Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 5, 2019
Everything he says in this clip is a lie.
“He’s not tolerating racism, he’s promoting racism.”
Democrat Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke lashes out after an emotional day, telling the press to “connect the dots about what [Trump] has been doing in the country” after a mass-shooting in his hometown El Paso. pic.twitter.com/zWI2t47AVY
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) August 5, 2019
THE PRESIDENT RESPONDED
Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement – & be quiet!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019
BETO WON’T BE QUIET AND WILL CONTINUE TO ACCUSE THE PRESIDENT OF MURDER
22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism. El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I. https://t.co/dakFPKj0vJ
— Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 7, 2019
Beto must now blame Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren for the Dayton, Ohio shooting, which was committed by one of her leftist supporters. The Dayton killer also quoted AOC’s ICE rhetoric. Neither she nor Warren has disavowed him and the murders he committed.
AOC must also be responsible for the attack on the ICE facility that left the Antifa attacker dead.
Beto must blame Bernie Sanders for the 2017 shooting of Republican Congressman Steve Scalise and other Republicans by a far-left Bernie supporter.
Beto must blame Omar for all future radical Islamic attacks in the U.S.
Anytime some politician uses the phrase, “speaking truth to power” I immediately have suspicions regarding their thought processes. It’s a phrase originating from extreme radicals and predominately used by those same people. The majority of the mayor’s remarks suggest this is her core ideology. To suggest, endorse, and expect protests during such a somber time leads one to believe there is absolutely NO concern for the victims. You are More interested in “promoting” hate rather than comforting those who lost the most. A protest, by definition, is a display of “anger” at something or someone. You cannot be consoled or comforted when anger is present. Any person who will “promote” such actions are themselves evil in nature. It’s a complete lack of sympathy for all those involved. It is essentially a selfish act by each and every politician who seeks to make a life changing event all about themselves and Their position in life. THIS, is the state of the current Democrat Party who have no concern for fellow human beings, but only to further themselves with power and control. A “normal” person would be saddened under such circumstances but NOT these politicians. This mayor exhibited NO sadness in the aftermath, whatsoever. A pertinent question could be asked, WHERE was this mayor preceding the shooting. Is she attacking to deflect from her Own responsibility.