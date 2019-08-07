President Tells Beto to ‘Be Quiet’ & the Fake Hispanic Responds Hatefully

Democrat Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and the fake Hispanic Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke have been instigating hate and division in preparation for the President’s visit after the mass shootings by violent, disaffected young men.

Beto and Nan have blamed the President for the shootings even though the El Paso shooter held many progressive values and the Dayton shooter was a leftist who mimicked AOC’s rhetoric on ICE. The Gilroy shooter was not a white supremacist.

There was no racism evident in any of the shootings except perhaps El Paso. That monster wanted to kill Mexicans, but Mexicans aren’t a race. The other two were NOT white supremacist attacks.

That makes the white supremacist issue, in this case, a hoax. Nevertheless, the flailing Beto is accusing the President of racism that led to murder.

STAY OUT OF EL PASO

Beto told the President to stay out of El Paso.

.@BetoORourke AkA Robert Francis is Swearing & Blaming the Mass Shootings on Trump He’s politicizing this Tragedy to help his Campaign! Beto is Faker than A 3 Dollar Bill! Who can agree with me on that ? 👉 #BetoIsFakerThanA3DollarBill

👉 #BetoIsFakerThanA3DollarBill pic.twitter.com/rPpoy45AvD — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 5, 2019

Everything he says in this clip is a lie.

“He’s not tolerating racism, he’s promoting racism.” Democrat Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke lashes out after an emotional day, telling the press to “connect the dots about what [Trump] has been doing in the country” after a mass-shooting in his hometown El Paso. pic.twitter.com/zWI2t47AVY — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) August 5, 2019

THE PRESIDENT RESPONDED

Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement – & be quiet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

BETO WON’T BE QUIET AND WILL CONTINUE TO ACCUSE THE PRESIDENT OF MURDER

22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism. El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I. https://t.co/dakFPKj0vJ — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 7, 2019

Beto must now blame Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren for the Dayton, Ohio shooting, which was committed by one of her leftist supporters. The Dayton killer also quoted AOC’s ICE rhetoric. Neither she nor Warren has disavowed him and the murders he committed.

AOC must also be responsible for the attack on the ICE facility that left the Antifa attacker dead.

Beto must blame Bernie Sanders for the 2017 shooting of Republican Congressman Steve Scalise and other Republicans by a far-left Bernie supporter.

Beto must blame Omar for all future radical Islamic attacks in the U.S.