President to eliminate a sluggish, inefficient government agency, left freaks

The Trump administration is considering eliminating a government agency that is ineffective and inefficient. It would be the fulfillment of a promise to shrink the size of government. The left isn’t taking it well, but they never take anything well.

If the administration succeeds at dismantling the Office of Personnel Management, the closure could be a blueprint for shutting other departments down. That is the idea of course.

The functions of the agency would be split among three other departments and he will do it via executive order.

It is in the final stages of review. OPM employees have been told.

It’s a big, exemplary step,” Margaret Weichert, deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget and acting OPM director, said in an interview. She characterized the agency created to oversee the civil service in 1978 as “fundamentally not set up for success, structurally.”

NO ONE THINKS IT’S DOING A GOOD JOB, NO ONE, BUT THEY WANT TO KEEP IT ANYWAY

For Trump, the breakup of the 5,565-employee federal personnel agency would target the inefficient bureaucracy and revive the workforce who have become slugs [my word, not anyone else’s. WaPo called the agency sluggish].

The unions and their payola partners, the Democrats, will freak out.

It hasn’t been done since World War II. Democrats see that as a reason to not do it, but it’s definitely a reason to do it. World War II ended in 1945 and it’s about time someone did something with our burdensome bureaucracy.

The White House hopes to do it in stages with some steps beginning now, and other changes pending congressional approval.

Unfortunately, almost all of Congress, including Republicans love the big government to varying degrees.

The General Services Administration will absorb OPM’s human resources. The Office of Management and Budget would take over high-level policies governing federal employees.

No one, literally no one, thinks OPM’s doing a good job.

CATO is afraid it will mean consolidating a smaller agency into bigger ones, making for much larger agencies. Chris Edwards says it’s a consolidation of “dysfunctional federal bureaucracies.”

There are valid concerns and Mr. Edwards is one of them.

But, then, how else?

We don’t know the whole plan. It sounds like other agencies are going to get truncated as well. Let’s be hopeful. The President has good instincts.

THE LEFT IS FREAKING OUT

The American Federation of Government Employees is calling it “Trump’s Dangerous Plan to Abolish OPM” and predicting disaster for all of the employees.

Social media is lit up Lots of conspiracies and paranoia. They want to abolish ICE, a very important agency in bringing criminals to justice, but not a sluggish government agency.

Every department in our government is on its way out. He’s put “acting” heads everywhere so there’s NO ACCOUNTABILITY. He can just siphon off the cash. — Phyllis Coontz (@fillyphyl) April 10, 2019

I keep telling people he is doing this on purpose. Shutting down these agencies is strategic and he has to be stopped. — Summer Quinn (@SStarrQuinn) April 10, 2019

This person thinks the overly large and inefficient government is what our Republic is all about.

WaPo – what is this pro-Trump garbage!?

“a jolt of bureaucratic defibrillation to a slow-to-change workforce that the president [has] targeted as a symptom of a sluggish, inefficient government.” Trump wants to destroy the civil service. Democracy dies, how again? — Blue Bee (@Blue_Bee_pllntr) April 10, 2019

If Trump has his way, this major federal agency is on the way out https://t.co/vfy4FwZ8VN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 10, 2019