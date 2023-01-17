President Trump and the D.C. Swamp Tramps

By Mark Schwendau

The Democrats illegally and unconstitutionally forcing the tax returns of former President Donald Trump with the help of a crooked judge gets Americans pondering, “If President Trump actually lost money during his four years in office in D.C., how much did our other elected leaders lose during their tenure in office?”, and, “Is this normal?”

It also begs the question, “When do Republicans demand Joe Biden’s tax returns of the last eight years?”

We decided to do a little research. We used a variety of resources such as Forbes, The Center for Responsive Politics, opensecrets.com, networthpost.org, politifact.com, and legitnetworh.com.

Liz Cheney (R)- $7 million coming into office, salary = $174,000, net worth leaving office $44 million

Ted Cruz (R) – $500,000 coming into office, salary = $174,000, net worth today $8 million

Jim Jordan (R) – $200,000 coming into office, salary = $185,000, net worth today $12 million

Adam Kinzinger (R) – $400,000 coming into office, salary = $174,000, net worth leaving office $1.5 million

(Got a job with CNN one week after leaving Congress for an undisclosed amount of money.)

Mitch McConnell (R) – $2 million coming into office, salary = $193,400, net worth today $35 million

Barack Obama (D) – $1.3 million coming into office, salary = $400,000, net worth leaving office $70 million

Nancy Pelosi (D) – salary of $3 million coming into office, salary = $223,500, net worth today $135 million

Adam Schiff (D) – $3 million coming into office, salary = $174,000, net worth today $60 million

Donald Trump (R) – $3 billion coming into office, salary = $400,000, net worth leaving office $2.3 billion

Maxine Waters (D) – $200,000 coming into office, salary = $185,000, net worth today 10 million

It is to be noted that D.C. lawmakers must file their financial disclosure forms and list their assets within a wide range, such as $5 million to $25 million, making it difficult to pinpoint an exact figure as to net worth. If you want to dive deeper into this subject, see the website which ranks the members of the 115th Congress. We looked for the current 118th Congress but could not find it as of yet.

Another noteworthy consideration is the length of time served in office. For example, since Congress convened in 1789, 33 Members have served 40 years or longer in the House of Representatives. It is said in polling that 82% of Americans want term limits for Congress.

This list illustrates why:

Senators

Patrick Leahy (D-VT) — 47 years (did not seek re-election)

Chuck Grassley (R-IA) — 47 years*

Ed Markey (D-MA) — 45 years*

Richard Shelby (R-AL) — 43 years* (did not seek re-election)

Ron Wyden (D-OR) — 41 years*

Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — 41 years*

Representatives

Hal Rogers (R-KY-05) — 41 years

Chris Smith (R-NJ-04) — 41 years

Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD-05) — 40 years

*Has served in both the House and Senate.

Acting president Joe Biden himself has now held no other occupation than that of an elected official in D.C. for some 50 years this year. Our founding fathers never intended this when they set up the three branches of government! The only branch that was to remain steadfast with life terms was to be the judges of our Supreme Court. And while Biden turns 80, there are others older on The Hill. Chuck Grassley (R) of Iowa and Maxine Waters (D) of California are two of the oldest members of the house at 88 and 84, respectively.

CONCLUSION:

Nancy and Paul Pelosi have been all over the news as having made their massive fortune with insider trading information. Nancy talks to Paul over dinner about what is about to happen in D.C., and Paul acts on it as a stock tip.

Insider trading and pay-to-play graft and corruption must be rooted out of Washington, D.C., for us to have a country. Graft and corruption include bribery, extortion, and nepotism and are characterized by the subordination of public interests to private gains.

If you look at the Obamas they will try to make you believe they got all that money they made off of lucrative book deals, television broadcasts, and speaking engagements. More likely, the insurance industry paid them off to get the Affordable Care Act passed. Never in the history of our country has the government been permitted to require a private-sector product or service to be purchased by private individuals. When the Supreme Court waffled on ruling on this calling it simply a “tax” and otherwise dismissing the entire topic, well, that was a piss poor court decision not based on the Constitution and laws of the land.

It would be like if I was elected to be America’s “Supreme Leader,” and I used all my brainwashed followers to empower me to require gun ownership for everybody!

American needs to make some small changes to the way we have come to do business in this country. The term limits need to come, and insider trading for personal profit needs to go.

The television show “60 Minutes” used to report the news. Here is an example:

“Insiders: The road to the STOCK act” – CBS News 60 Minutes

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found online. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related