President Trump Blasts Democrats, Mueller, the NY Times and McCarthyism

President Trump blasted the NY Times for what he and others have said is a fake story implying that White House Counsel Don McGahn is a ‘John Dean type rat’.

The Times drew a historical parallel in their story to Dean, saying: “Worried that Mr. Trump would ultimately blame him in the inquiry, Mr. McGahn told people he was determined to avoid the fate of the White House counsel for President Richard M. Nixon, John W. Dean, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice in the Watergate scandal.” John Dean was White House Counsel under then-president Richard Nixon who eventually testified to details about Watergate in cooperation with prosecutors for a reduced sentence. He was described as the “master manipulator of the cover-up.” Dean allegedly told Slate this week that McGahn was doing the right thing protecting himself and he wouldn’t be surprised if the President threw McGahn under the bus. The former “rat” knows nothing but his character remains unchanged. He should keep quiet and not speculate given his past.

In an earlier tweet on Saturday, the President wrote that he “allowed White House Counsel Don McGahn, and all other requested members of the White House Staff, to fully cooperate with the Special Counsel.”

He added, “we readily gave over one million pages of documents. Most transparent in history. No Collusion, No Obstruction. Witch Hunt!”

THE PRESIDENT GOES AFTER THE TIMES, MUELLER, DEMOCRATS AND RESURRECTS JOE MCCARTHY

Today he wrote that the “failing NY Times” wrote “a Fake piece…implying that White House Counsel McGahn’s hours of testimony to the Special Counsel must mean he is a “John Dean type “RAT”. The President said he “allowed him and all others to testify – I didn’t have to. I have nothing to hide…..”

He added “…and have demanded transparency so that this Rigged and Disgusting Witch Hunt can come to a close. So many lives have been ruined over nothing – McCarthyism at its WORST! Yet Mueller & his gang of Dems refuse to look at the real crimes on the other side – Media is even worse!”

The President wrote that the New York Times made it seem the White House Counsel “TURNED on the President, when in fact it is just the opposite.” He called the authors of the article “Fake reporters” who “knew this”, and, he said, “This is why the Fake News Media has become the Enemy of the People. So bad for America!”

It is important to note that after all the implications the NY Times made, they wrote at the end of the story that McGahn said the President did nothing wrong.

THE PRESIDENT SAID SOME IN THE MEDIA ARE ‘ANGRY’ ABOUT THE TIMES’ FAKE STORY

The President said he has gotten calls from some members of the media who are angry about the false story.

“Some members of the media are very Angry at the Fake Story in the New York Times. They actually called to complain and apologize – a big step forward. From the day I announced, the Times has been Fake News, and with their disgusting new Board Member, it will only get worse!” he wrote.

The new board member he references is likely the very disgusting racist Sarah Jeong.

The President wants to know what a lot of us would like to know. Why isn’t “heavily conflicted” Mueller going after the obvious criminality by the Democrats?

“No Collusion and No Obstruction, except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats. All of the resignations and corruption, yet heavily conflicted Bob Mueller refuses to even look in that direction. What about the Brennan, Comey, McCabe, Strzok lies to Congress or Crooked’s Emails!” Trump tweeted.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has a number of conflicts from a legal battle with Donald Trump years ago to not being hired by the President recently. Mueller is also good friends with James Comey. There are other conflicts.

The President encouraged people to “Study the late Joseph McCarthy”. He said that we are now in a “period with Mueller and his gang that make[s] Joseph McCarthy look like a baby!” He again referred to it as a “Rigged Witch Hunt!”

For those who don’t much about Joseph McCarthy, it would be a good time to learn. It wasn’t that long ago and it could happen again. Currently, social media, especially Facebook, are silencing people on the right. The mainstream media are almost 100 percent anti-Trump and left-wing activists. After more than a year-and-a-half, there is no evidence of collusion. Charges of obstruction so far seem based on a careless comment the President denies made to James Comey and a Lester Holt interview.

MCCARTHYISM IS BACK

McCarthyism refers to Senator Joe McCarthy’s extreme reaction to concerns Communists were infiltrating the U.S. government.

In the late 1940s and early 1950s, infiltration by Communists was frighteningly real. Indeed, Franklin Roosevelt hired some in his cabinet and failed to see the danger. Senator Joseph McCarthy was at first joined by many others in Congress, including Richard Nixon and John Kennedy, in what later became a witch hunt.

In the hyper-suspicious atmosphere of the Cold War, insinuations were enough to convince many Americans that their government was packed with traitors and spies. McCarthy’s accusations were so intimidating that few people dared to speak out against him.

After World War II, Americans feared the ‘Red Menace’. Communists were victorious in China and in North Korea. The venomous ideology was spreading. McCarthy’s extreme response, however, similar to Democrats’ fear of Russians today, negated any good he might have done.

The beginning of the end for McCarthy

It was not until the senator attacked the Army in 1954 that his actions earned the Republican the censure of the U.S. Senate.

Investigative journalist Edward R. Murrow’s exposés of McCarthyism played an important role in the senator’s downfall. On March 9, 1954, millions of Americans watched as the national news program “See It Now” attacked McCarthy and his methods. That was the beginning of the end for McCarthy who was too extreme and made accusations without evidence.

Innocent people in government and in Hollywood were destroyed by the accusations. But McCarthy wasn’t all wrong. There were and still are active Communists undermining our government. McCarthy eventually lost all his power and died at the age of 48.

McCarthyism doesn’t have to be right or left. It stands on its own as extremism.