President Trump Calls ‘Bretbug’ Stephens a “Loser”

Yesterday #Bretbug trended all day on Twitter after it was found out that NY Times columnist Bret Stephens was so offended by being called a bedbug by a George Washington U professor that he notified the professor’s boss. It looks like he wanted him fired over it.

‘Bretbug’ has said some awful things about others, including the President and his supporters, who has now weighed in on the kerfuffle.

After Trump floated the idea of a Trump resort hosting the next G-7 Summit, a report against surfaced about a man claiming there were bedbugs in his room in a Trump resort. The resort settled with the complainant.

Trump accused his far-left Democrat enemies of bringing it back up, denied there were bedbugs, and tied it in with the Bretbug report.

The President went to Twitter to call the Trump hotel report about bedbugs a “made up Radical Left Story, but Bret Stephens is loaded up with them!” He then said Stephens was calling him “wrong for years, along with the few remaining Never Trumpers — All Losers!”

A made up Radical Left Story about Doral bedbugs, but Bret Stephens is loaded up with them! Been calling me wrong for years, along with the few remaining Never Trumpers – All Losers! https://t.co/KlzzMC40Vt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

Critics will rip into the President for commenting, but we think he’s funny and they just don’t understand him.

Bret of bedbug fame is a snooty, condescending man who has insulted the President and his supporters. He needs to come down off that pedestal he puts himself on so we’d like to help him with that.

As Laura Ingraham said, Bretbug spews the nastiest vile but pops like a flimsy balloon when he get the tiniest pin prick on Twitter.

WIDELY MOCKED

Stephens response to being called a bedbug united the left and right on Twitter, something no one else has been able to do.

The op-ed columnist had been widely mocked after he responded to a Twitter user who jokingly referred to him as a bed bug in reaction to reports of a pest infestation at the Times newsroom.

“The bedbugs are a metaphor. The bedbugs are Bret Stephens,” George Washington University associate professor Dave Karpf quipped.

Stephens said it’s what totalitarian regimes do — call their opponents insects. Slight overreaction?

It’s funny Bretbug, get over it. We could understand your upset if you were in, say, kindergarten.