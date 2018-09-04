President Trump Calls Out NBC for Their Fake Ronan Farrow News

By
S.Noble
-
0

NBC ‘News’ suppressed the Ronan Farrow exposé on sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein. The excuse Andy Lack came out with today is a lie. He said NBC News had to ditch the sexual harassment story and Ronan Farrow because Farrow didn’t have one victim willing to go on the record.

That appears to be a bald-faced lie. He had at least one victim willing to talk on air. There is also the fact that Farrow comes off as a very caring, legitimate reporter. He is very courageous and it’s hard to believe he would put himself out there for a lie, but NBC would lie.

Besides, Farrow has bona fide evidence. On Wednesday, the reporter fired back that “the story was twice cleared and deemed ‘reportable’ by legal and standards only to be blocked by executives who refused to allow us to seek comment from Harvey Weinstein.”

We are guessing but NBC News will probably be shown for the liars they are.

There is another sexual abuse report about NBC top executives also coming out this week and it won’t be a good week for NBC News.

AS MEGYN KELLY SAID, THERE’S EVIDENCE

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN CALLS OUT CHUCK TODD

