President Trump expanded the party & transformed it

If nothing else, President Trump has expanded the Republican Party, something no one else in recent history has done. The only demographic that went down was white men. He was up with every other demographic.

He turned the party into a peace-seeking party that welcomes minorities and blue collar workers. Democrats are now the party of the corporations, the ultra-rich, and Wall Street. Wall Street poured all their money into the Democrat Party. Biden promised a return to globalism, which means open borders, caving to China, and a return to a gradual decline of the United States.

But, don’t worry, the doltish Joe Biden will cure COVID. If he’s elected, it will all but disappear within days.

According to the exit poll, Trump did better in 2020 with every race and gender except white men. Change from 2016: White Men -5

White Women +2

Black Men +4

Black Women +4

Latino Men +3

Latino Women +3

Other +5 pic.twitter.com/hUc17Iy1ip — Matt Bruenig (@MattBruenig) November 4, 2020

Watch what this new Hispanic congresswoman has to say:

