President Trump grants clemency to 2 officers, restores rank of another

President Trump has granted clemency to two Army officers — 1st Lt. Clint Lorance, who will be set free from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, as soon as today, six years after being found guilty of second-degree murder, and Maj. Matt Golsteyn, a former Green Beret, who will have his murder charge dropped.

Additionally, Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher will have his rank restored to chief petty officer after being docked a pay grade after being convicted of posing for a photo with a dead Islamic State (ISIS) fighter.

FULL PARDONS were granted to Army First Lieutenant Clint Lorance and for Army Major Mathew Golsteyn.

LIVES RESTORED

“Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) for Army First Lieutenant Clint Lorance, an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) for Army Major Mathew Golsteyn, and an order directing the promotion of Special Warfare Operator First Class Edward R. Gallagher to the grade of E-7, the rank he held before he was tried and found not guilty of nearly all of the charges against him,” the White House said in a statement Friday night.

Lorance was convicted of second-degree murder in 2013 and is six years into serving a 19-year sentence at Fort Leavenworth for ordering his soldiers to open fire and kill three men in Afghanistan. Lorence’s supporters say he killed Taliban fighters, nine others said he killed innocent men.

Gallagher, a 15-year SEAL was found not guilty of murdering an ISIS fighter in Iraq in 2017 but was convicted in July of a lesser charge of posing for a photo with the dead ISIS prisoner’s corpse.

His punishment included a reduction in rank from chief petty officer to 1st class petty officer, which would have cost him about $200,000 in retirement funds.

Golsteyn was charged with premeditated murder in the 2010 death of a suspected Taliban bomb maker.

“Matthew is a highly decorated Green Beret who is being tried for killing a Taliban bomb maker,” the president wrote. “We train our boys to be killing machines, then prosecute them when they kill!”

“I don’t know how much more ridiculous it can get,” his wife said. “Matt was cleared and then their story changed. It is so rigged.”

TURFDOMS

The Pentagon has its own little turfdom, like that of the diplomats who have been piling into Congress to complain of the President’s policies. The President is reasserting the power of the presidency and stepping on their kingdoms. It takes courage.

The President’s approval rating is up to 50% according to Rasmussen. The economy is great, he supports our military, stocks are soaring and rose over 28,000 for the first time, so let’s impeach him. It makes sense to no one ever. If the leftists can destroy the President, they can destroy you.

Impeachment poll: @realDonaldTrump back up to 50% — 1-point higher than Obama at this stage of his presidency. Four point Impeachment BOUNCE UP. From @Rasmussen_Poll https://t.co/8ujijxiJY9 pic.twitter.com/vZZgvG3xYO — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) November 15, 2019