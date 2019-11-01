President Trump Is Leaving New York for Two Reasons

President Donald Trump and his family are leaving New York and will move their permanent residence to Palm Beach, Florida. He is leaving for two reasons — harassment and taxes. It sounds like a great idea. We would love to do the same thing and Palm Beach sounds great!

He added that he still cherishes New York and the people. The President will always be there to help.

It’s “best for all concerned,” he believes, but “it will always have a special place in my heart,” he concluded.

New York is a beautiful state, but it will be ruined in the not-so-distant future. It’s a good place to flee unless you are MS-13, some type of criminal, or an illegal alien. The elite like it too, of course, but they take their money out as fast as they can.

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence. I cherish New York, and the people of….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

….this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019