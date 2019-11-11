President Trump is the first president to open the Veterans’ Day parade

President Donald Trump became the first President to open New York City’s 100th Veterans Day Tribute on Monday. He kicked it off saying the nation’s veterans “risked everything for us. Now it is our duty to serve and protect them every single day of our lives.”

The annual parade was organized by the United War Veterans Council in Madison Square Park. President Trump is the first sitting president to speak at the event. It was historic and a tremendous honor.

In the 1990s, Donald J. Trump saved the parade, pledging $200,000 and garnering pledges from his friends.

The media made sure to note that about 100 nasty protesters were at the parade whistling, chanting, and booing.

Trump told the crowd that the nation’s veterans often came face to face with evil and did not back down.

“You returned from war and you never forgot your friends who didn’t return,” Trump said. “But your greatest tribute of all is the way you lived your lives in the years since.”

Trump boasted of the strength of the U.S. military and noted the death of the monstrous Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying “al-Baghdadi is dead. His second in charge is dead. We have our eyes on number 3.”

The MSM was its usual nasty self. About Trump saving the Veterans’ Day parade, they claimed it was so he could be the Grand Marshall. When it came to the death of Baghdadi, they called him an “Islamic State leader.” The media played up the handful of nasty people who protested instead of honoring our military and leaving out the partisanship. And so on.

Today, we come together as one Nation to salute the Veterans of the United States Armed Forces – the greatest warriors ever to walk on the face of the Earth. Our Veterans risked everything for us. Now, it is our duty to serve and protect THEM every day of our lives! pic.twitter.com/vC3UGvWF9S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019

LIVE: POTUS and FLOTUS at New York City Veterans Day Parade https://t.co/q9H9kZlsUn — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 11, 2019