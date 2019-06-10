President Trump Isn’t Happy with Watergate Felon John Dean

President Trump clearly doesn’t like John Dean, the ex-jailbird felon who was the architect of the Watergate cover-up.

The CNN/MSNBC commentator and former rat sold out the very people he convinced to break the law. The ‘Independent’ has a new job now in his 80th year, doing what he does best — trashing people, mostly the President.

SLEAZEBAG DEAN?

In tweets Sunday night that the President retweeted early Monday, Trump said that Democrats were “devastated” by Mueller’s findings.

“The Mueller Report was a disaster for them,” Trump wrote. “But they want a Redo or Do Over. They are even bringing in @CNN sleazebag attorney John Dean. Sorry, no Do Overs – Go back to work!”

Sleazebag is an apt descriptor for Dean. He is a bottom-feeding narcissist.

Monday’s hearing, convened by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) is billed as: “Lessons from the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes.” Besides Dean, two former U.S. attorneys and a legal scholar are scheduled to appear — all are leftists who rail against the President.

Appearing Monday morning on CNN, Dean said he would draw comparisons in his testimony between actions documented in the Mueller report and the Watergate scandal.

“I’m clearly not a fact witness, but I hope I can give them some context and show them how strikingly like Watergate what we’re seeing now . . . is,” Dean said.

He said he was not bothered by Trump’s tweets.

“He’s called me nasty names before,” Dean said. “It doesn’t bother me in the slightest.”

FIND A CRIME OR IMPEACH WITHOUT A CRIME ALREADY, USE COMMENTATORS FROM FAR-LEFT CABLE SHOWS

A growing number of Democrats have called for launching an impeachment inquiry against Trump, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) just wants to imprison him.

Democrats want to create a crime where there is none.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway doesn’t think much of Dean either and said on Monday during an interview on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.”

“They’re picking their lawyers from TV now,” she said of the House Democrats, adding that Dean had spoken out against Trump’s nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.

“He’s not a credible person,” Conway said of Dean.

RAT DEAN OBSTRUCTED JUSTICE, AMONG OTHER CRIMES

“So let me get this straight,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a Trump ally, wrote in a tweet last week. “The DOJ determined that President Trump did not obstruct Justice. But to make the case that he did, @RepJerryNadler is bringing in John Dean, who was actually found guilty of obstructing justice and was disbarred as a result!”

John Dean suborned perjury, OBSTRUCTED JUSTICE HIMSELF, and he arranged payments of hush money. He sat in on interviews of White House personnel by prosecutor Earl Silver, knew they were lying, and encouraged them to lie.

Dean also obstructed justice in the case of the break-in because he told everyone to lie, keeping the prosecutors from finding out who broke into the Democrat office.

The former ‘Republican’ ratted on others although he was the guiltiest outside of then-president Richard Nixon and got off fairly easy as a result.

The aging talking head was sentenced to 1 to 4 years in a federal pen but ended up serving 4 months in a Fort. He also lost his law license for life.

He is now one of the Democrats’ superstars and will do their bidding for a paycheck and a little notoriety.