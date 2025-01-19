President Trump Makes $50B Overnight With a Meme Crypto

President-elect Trump launched his own cryptocurrency Friday night and appeared to have made more than $50 billion on paper for himself and his companies as of Sunday morning.

This is concerning, given that he is the president and backs crypto.

How does someone legitimately make $50 billion in two days out of thin air? I’m not accusing anyone, but there are some big questions here.

According to Axios, Trump is now among the world’s 25 wealthiest people.

On Friday night, a Trump-tied “Crypto Ball” was held for the industry in Washington. It was hosted by David Sacks, the new AI-Crypto czar. The president-elect launched his own meme-linked cryptocurrency.

His website bills it as “the only official Trump meme.”

While several Trump-branded meme coins have popped up in recent months, none have had his official endorsement until now.

According to CoinGecko price data, $TRUMP rose more than 600% overnight Friday into Saturday and more than 150% Saturday night into Sunday morning.

It was trading just over $72 as of 7 a.m. ET Sunday.

That gives the coin a fully diluted market capitalization just north of $72 billion.

The meme website says Trump Organization affiliate CIC Digital holds 80% of the supply, and a CIC co-owned entity called Fight Fight Fight LLC. (“Fight fight fight” is what Trump said after being shot at a rally in July.)

They are subject to a three-year unlocking schedule, meaning they cannot dump all their holdings at once.

President Trump has embraced Crypto.

I am extremely proud of what we continue to accomplish in crypto. $Trump is currently the hottest digital meme on earth and I truly believe that @WorldLibertyFi will revolutionize DeFi/Cefi and will be the future of finance. We are just getting started! https://t.co/YzdxoCWrKV — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 18, 2025

