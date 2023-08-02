President Trump Never Tried to Overturn the 2020 Election

by Mark Schwendau

And those who make this claim are liars. He wanted irregularities properly investigated, which has not happened to this day.

The evening of November 3, 2020, when vote counting seemingly simultaneously stopped in a number (5 or 6) of hotbed swing states, I said, “This has never happened before. We normally always know who the next president is before we go to bed. This is where the globalists are going to steal this election.” The next morning, I awoke, like much of the rest of America, shocked, but I took some satisfaction in knowing I was right.

A month later, Attorney General Bill Barr came out, stating, “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

When you refuse to investigate, generally, you don’t find criminal wrongdoing.

Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani countered with, “We have many witnesses swearing under oath they saw crimes being committed in connection with voter fraud. As far as we know, not a single one has been interviewed by the DOJ. The Justice Department also hasn’t audited any voting machines or used their subpoena powers to determine the truth.”

Another blatantly false claim Barr made was when he said people were confusing the use of the federal criminal justice system with allegations that should be made in civil lawsuits. Sorry, Bill, this is why we have “Federal Election Laws” for the DOJ to enforce, so private citizens like Donald J. Trump do not have to bear the brunt of the costs of a civil suit that personally impacts not only him but all of his voters and supporters.

With the DOJ’s Bill Barr and FBI’s Christopher Wray seemingly refusing to do their jobs, President Trump then called on Vice President Mike Pence to use the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

Members of Congress then made themselves look like the hypocritical liars they are after saying Trump had no authority by way of Pence to turn the 5 or 6 hotbed contested areas of the election back to their respective states.

Still, then they changed that law in 2022 to read as follows:

Role of the Vice President. Affirmatively states that the constitutional role of the Vice President, as the presiding officer of the joint meeting of Congress, is solely ministerial and that he or she does not have any power to solely determine, accept, reject, or otherwise adjudicate disputes over electors.

President Trump immediately pounced with this statement:

“If the Vice President (Mike Pence) had ‘absolutely no right’ to change the Presidential Election results in the Senate, despite fraud and many other irregularities, how come the Democrats and RINO Republicans, like Wacky Susan Collins, are desperately trying to pass legislation that will not allow the Vice President to change the results of the election?” President Trump’s statement read. “Actually, what they are saying is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away. Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power; he could have overturned the Election!”

President Trump’s use of the word “overturned” was probably a poor choice. It was probably less about overturning the election as much as finding out what the hell really happened the evening of November 3rd and early morning of the 4th.

Here is one of many videos that might help vindicate President Donald Trump of any wrongdoing on January 6, 2021!

