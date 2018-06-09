President Trump Offered a Brilliant Challenge to The G7

President Trump on Saturday challenged G7 leaders to make the G7 a tariff-free and subsidy-free zone.

That must have caused the globalists’ heads to do a 360. It’s a brilliant move when you think about it.

“We’re the piggy bank that everyone is robbing, and that ends,” he told the world without hesitation.

It was great to hear. Our nation gives generously to most nations in the world, but we are $20 trillion in debt and they want to bleed us dry.

There has been a lot of media blather about how isolated the U.S. is under Trump and how the world hates us. The back-and-forth among leaders is only a noise. The President is negotiating and the allies know it.

President Trump felt there was progress made on NAFTA today and he was pleased with his meeting with the allegedly angry French President Macron.

