President Trump Offered a Brilliant Challenge to The G7

President Trump on Saturday challenged G7 leaders to make the G7 a tariff-free and subsidy-free zone.
That must have caused the globalists’ heads to do a 360. It’s a brilliant move when you think about it.
“We’re the piggy bank that everyone is robbing, and that ends,” he told the world without hesitation.
It was great to hear. Our nation gives generously to most nations in the world, but we are $20 trillion in debt and they want to bleed us dry.
There has been a lot of media blather about how isolated the U.S. is under Trump and how the world hates us. The back-and-forth among leaders is only a noise. The President is negotiating and the allies know it.
President Trump felt there was progress made on NAFTA today and he was pleased with his meeting with the allegedly angry French President Macron.
Watch:
Trump just won the issue, he is the most anti-tariff member.
Here’s what most of these nations don’t get,what do they have that we don’t, and that we actually need? what percentage of our economy is harmed .vs. what percentage of theirs? It was, for a while, oil. well not any more.Canada is reasonably self-sufficient so they won’t starve but the question remains “who gets the lion’s share of the benefit?” Do you think a beer company cares if aluminum tariffs make the cost of a beer can go up by three cents? …..Free trade should be about mutual benefit, not who can screw who via whatever means……….tell them to shove it Trump !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It just does my heart good watching Trump put the screws to these people. And he always adds, “I don’t blame them,” but puts the blame where it belongs… on all his predecessors.
The G7 nations can have all the hissy fits they care to. The fact is, their GDP’s COMBINED are equal to or less than America’s GDP. Trump’s America First policies not looking for more than, just FAIR trade policies. And he means to get exactly that.