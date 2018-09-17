President Trump Orders Declassification of FISA Documents

President Trump has ordered the declassification of FISA documents related to the Russia-Trump investigation. Americans will finally have some answers. Expect the media to say it’s a no-never-mind but it won’t be.

He ordered the declassification of 19 pages of the application to the secret FISA court that approves surveillance on U.S. citizens, all FBI reports of interviews with Justice Department official Bruce G. Ohr prepared in connection with the Russia investigation, and all FBI reports of interviews prepared in connection with all FISA applications regarding Mr. Page.

Mr. Trump also directed the Department of Justice and FBI to publicly release all text messages relating to the Russia investigation from the key players in the genesis of the probe of Trump campaign collusion with the Kremlin.

Representatives Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy have asked that the documents be released to their respective committees. They are currently investigating potential corruption at the DOJ and FBI.

Statement from White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders

At the request of a number of committees of Congress, and for reasons of transparency, the President has directed the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of Justice (including the FBI) to provide for the immediate declassification of the following materials: (1) pages 10-12 and 17-34 of the June 2017 application to the FISA court in the matter of Carter W. Page; (2) all FBI reports of interviews with Bruce G. Ohr prepared in connection with the Russia investigation; and (3) all FBI reports of interviews prepared in connection with all Carter Page FISA applications.

In addition, President Donald J. Trump has directed the Department of Justice (including the FBI) to publicly release all text messages relating to the Russia investigation, without redaction, of James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr.

Rep. Nunes discussed it Sunday with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures.

The President watched Sunday Morning Futures during which Representatives Nunes and Radcliffe discussed the documents. President Trump told Americans this should be “mandatory watching”. Read more on the link.