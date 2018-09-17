President Trump Orders Declassification of FISA Documents

President Trump has ordered the declassification of FISA documents related to the Russia-Trump investigation. Americans will finally have some answers. Expect the media to say it’s a no-never-mind but it won’t be.
He ordered the declassification of 19 pages of the application to the secret FISA court that approves surveillance on U.S. citizens, all FBI reports of interviews with Justice Department official Bruce G. Ohr prepared in connection with the Russia investigation, and all FBI reports of interviews prepared in connection with all FISA applications regarding Mr. Page.
Mr. Trump also directed the Department of Justice and FBI to publicly release all text messages relating to the Russia investigation from the key players in the genesis of the probe of Trump campaign collusion with the Kremlin.
Representatives Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy have asked that the documents be released to their respective committees. They are currently investigating potential corruption at the DOJ and FBI.
Statement from White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders
At the request of a number of committees of Congress, and for reasons of transparency, the President has directed the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of Justice (including the FBI) to provide for the immediate declassification of the following materials: (1) pages 10-12 and 17-34 of the June 2017 application to the FISA court in the matter of Carter W. Page; (2) all FBI reports of interviews with Bruce G. Ohr prepared in connection with the Russia investigation; and (3) all FBI reports of interviews prepared in connection with all Carter Page FISA applications.
In addition, President Donald J. Trump has directed the Department of Justice (including the FBI) to publicly release all text messages relating to the Russia investigation, without redaction, of James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr.
Rep. Nunes discussed it Sunday with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures.
The President watched Sunday Morning Futures during which Representatives Nunes and Radcliffe discussed the documents. President Trump told Americans this should be “mandatory watching”. Read more on the link.
Amen, about time. let it all out.
How soon before an anonymous source is reported how this “declassifying intelligence” will forever destroy the very foundations of democracy, with renewed calls for immediate impeachment. Democrats will jump on the bandwagon to prevent and seek a Court injunction to ‘prevent’ the President from effecting the release. Any bets.
What’s his next step.
Schiff on FISA release: With respect to some of these materials, I have been previously informed by the FBI and Justice Department that they would consider their release a red line that must not be crossed as they may compromise sources and methods.
Schiff: Trump, in a clear abuse of power, has decided to intervene in a pending law enforcement investigation by ordering the selective release of materials he believes are helpful to his defense team and thinks will advance a false narrative.
And Swalwell takes the bait.
Lawless. He is absolutely lawless. @realDonaldTrump is the subject of an investigation. Using his power to selectively release classified information is an abuse of power. His days of unchecked abuse are numbered. Tick tock. We will just mark this as another exhibit.
I wonder if he understands the word “subject”. In his context it can mean he is the ‘subject’ of illegal attacks Against Him. A ‘target’ is one who is in violation against the subject. As has been said, Trump was not the target, but the subject. This was clear from day one of its use.
Since this Trump made this announcement , CNN/MSNBC have not said a word about it, they are focused on the Kavanaugh Christine Blasey Ford BS, they give a few minutes to the floods on SC/NC, their puppet masters will have a nothing burger about Trumps announcement soon, meanwhile, Robert Mueller Delays Flynn Sentencing, yet again, Until After The Election – November 28th…this is the 5th delay, CNN/MSNBC why aren’t you asking what the hell is going on Mulehead Mueller?