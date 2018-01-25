President Trump Praised at Davos As He Stands Up for Capitalism, Pro-Country First

President Trump addressed the global business leaders at the World Economics Forum in the belly of the beast at Davos18. He looked comfortable and was well-received at the dinner. He is getting along with everyone and looks like he is exactly where he belongs. President Trump is only the second President to go to the Forum after Clinton.

Globalists aren’t as anti-capitalism as the left wants you to believe.

He told the group, “I would do a TPP deal if I were able to make it ‘substantially better’.

The presentation was positive, the globalists are welcoming, applauding him, complimenting him and they were very receptive to doing business with the USA.

The left is insulting him for going and one democratic strategist on Outnumbered Overtime said he was a hypocrite for talking to globalists but he understands why. He said, Trump’s “honestly a narcissistic and megalomaniac…” Another hater.

Trump stood up for capitalism and impressed others when he said “billions and billions of dollars are coming into the country:

“I want to say there’s been a lot of warmth, a lot of respect for our country and a lot of money, billions and billions of dollars coming into the U.S. And people are very happy with what we’ve done. Not only on the tax bill but also cutting up regulations.”

He talked of America First and their country first:

“And I think also being a cheerleader for our country. If you’re not a cheerleader for your company or your country, no matter what happens, it’s not going to work and that’s what my whole group has been. Perhaps I’ll start on my left and you can go around, one of the big powerful business people of the world and say a few words about your company and whatever you’d like to do.”