President Trump prepares to RELEASE the FISA documents

The President is preparing to declassify and release Russiagate documents, including the Carter Page spy FISA papers. Mr. Page has seen his career destroyed and he, like many victims of the Mueller probe, has been financially devastated. Hopefully, this will help him in his lawsuits.

Investigative reporter James Rosen of Sinclair Broadcasting reported that according to sources, with the Mueller’s report now public, President Trump and key White House aides are said to be taking a fresh look at declassifying documents that will expose the FBI’s and DOJ’s criminal actions of spying taken against Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“We need to go back to these five key people — Comey, McCabe, Baker, Strzok, Page — and figure out what exactly happened right from the get-go says

According to James Rosen, President Trump is planning to declassify the documents around the same time Inspector General Michael Horowitz releases his report on FISA abuses.

Horowitz’s report will be published by sometime in May.

WHY HE DIDN’T SO FAR

In September he tweeted, “I met with the DOJ concerning the declassification of various unredacted documents. They agreed to release them but stated that so doing may have a perceived negative impact on the Russia probe. Also, key Allies called to ask not to release them. “Therefore, the Inspector General has been asked to review these documents on an expedited basis,” Trump said.

Perhaps that was because our key Allies were doing the spying? There was Alexander Downer, the Aussie big shot who for some reason wanted to have a drink with nobody, George Papadopoulos. Then there was Stefan Halper in London. It also seems Professor Mifsud might have spied for the West more than the Russians. Let’s not forget former MI-6 Christopher Steele’s involvement.

I met with the DOJ concerning the declassification of various UNREDACTED documents. They agreed to release them but stated that so doing may have a perceived negative impact on the Russia probe. Also, key Allies’ called to ask not to release. Therefore, the Inspector General….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

EXCULPATORY EVIDENCE

According to ranking member of the House Intel Committee Devin Nunes, there is exculpatory evidence in the 20 redacted pages of the Carter Page FISA docs.

The first FISA warrant was issued on Carter Page in October of 2016, just weeks before election day. There were three renewals.

Allegedly, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe signed the June 2017 FISA renewal, one month after Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate Trump-Russia collusion.

According to Mueller’s report, the allegations against Carter Page used to justify the FISA spying campaign against him were false.

“The investigation did not establish that Page coordinated with the Russian government in its efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election,” the report stated.