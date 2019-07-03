President Trump Responds to Attacks on our Border Patrol

The President came out to defend our wonderful men and women of the border patrol and he made some very valid points. Democrats will be infuriated.

If Illegal Immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detentions centers, just tell them not to come. All problems solved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

…..came from, and in far safer conditions. No matter how good things actually look, even if perfect, the Democrat visitors will act shocked & aghast at how terrible things are. Just Pols. If they really want to fix them, change the Immigration Laws and Loopholes. So easy to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

…..Now, if you really want to fix the Crisis at the Southern Border, both humanitarian and otherwise, tell migrants not to come into our country unless they are willing to do so legally, and hopefully through a system based on Merit. This way we have no problems at all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

Democrats are still coming out for open borders, although they don’t like it when you use the term. Rep. Wilson thinks it’s a white man thing.

Bigot Rep. Frederica Wilson says white men see the detention of illegal aliens as a money-making scheme. She doesn’t want anyone detained, just like the rest of the Democrats. And why is she allowed to be racist?

.@RepWilson: “White men” running border detention facilities as a “money-making scheme” “This place needs to be shut down — they’re making profit! Greed!” pic.twitter.com/bjl2UWOCs1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 3, 2019

Wilson also said she wants to prosecute anyone online who mocks congresspeople.