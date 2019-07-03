President Trump Responds to Attacks on our Border Patrol

By
S.Noble
-
1

The President came out to defend our wonderful men and women of the border patrol and he made some very valid points. Democrats will be infuriated.

Democrats are still coming out for open borders, although they don’t like it when you use the term. Rep. Wilson thinks it’s a white man thing.

Nutty Frederica

Bigot Rep. Frederica Wilson says white men see the detention of illegal aliens as a money-making scheme. She doesn’t want anyone detained, just like the rest of the Democrats. And why is she allowed to be racist?

Wilson also said she wants to prosecute anyone online who mocks congresspeople.

