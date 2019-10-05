President Trump Responds to “Pompous Ass” Mitt Romney

Globalist Mitt Romney attacked President Trump again, saying he was “appalled” by the President’s call for China and Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. The President responded as expected.

He said people need to wake Mitt Romney up [and they do]. The President was talking about corruption, not politics. Trump made note of the poor campaign Romney waged against Barack Obama. “If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won,” Trump added. “Sadly, he choked!”

He also called Mitt by the apt nickname, “pompous ass,” and reminded him that he begged for the secretary of state job.

As he said at the end of his second tweet, “He is so bad for R’s!”

Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics. If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

The President always says what many of us are thinking. It’s a talent he has.

Did you know Romney sought and received advice from Hillary of all people about the secretary of state job under the President? He’s a fool if he thinks Trump was ever going to hire him.

In 2016, Mitt Romney said electing Donald Trump “would lead to recession.” In 2017, Romney said he sought Hillary Clinton’s advice, and she encouraged him to try to become Secretary of State under Trump. Impeccable judgement.https://t.co/W8q0MTC0Ge — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) October 5, 2019

Romney allegedly assured Nancy Pelosi of support for impeachment, according to Bill Kristol.

“I think Romney has helped reassure maybe Speaker Pelosi that there is the possibility of Republican support. Maybe in the House. Incidentally, maybe in the Senate. If you take Romney’s statement seriously, he is not just saying maybe the House should impeach. He is sort of saying maybe as a Senate Republican he would vote to convict. And suddenly if you have a couple more Republicans even sound somewhat like that, the notion that this is a purely partisan maneuver, there will be no Republican in the Senate who will even take it seriously that goes away.”

Ex-political consultant for failed presidential candidates John McCain and Mitt Romney, Mike Murphy, claimed “30” Republican senators would turn on Donald Trump in favor of impeachment if the vote were held with a secret ballot.

He made the comments on MSNBC while discussing the newly released transcript between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I can tell you this … one Republican senator told me if it was a secret vote, 30 Republican senators would vote to impeach Trump,” he claimed.

He’s the guy who helped Romney lose in 2012.

Romney has denied talking to Pelosi about impeachment although it’s a hot rumor in D.C. and Rush thinks he did.

It isn’t fantastical to believe he’s in on it. He constantly insults him.

Jeff Flake definitely thinks Pelosi could win.

“I heard someone say if there were a private vote there would be thirty Republican votes,” former U.S. Senator Jeff Flake (above) said last week. “That’s not true. There would be at least thirty-five.”