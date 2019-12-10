President Trump Responds to the Horowitz Report

President Trump responded to the FISA report today and he didn’t hold back. Everything he says is true and they all know it. Democrats claim the President is a “clear and present danger,” and off they go for a month’s vacation.

The President has made it clear that he isn’t a fan of foreign aid, especially to corrupt countries. That is why he held back funds. Ukraine is a very corrupt country, although the media is trying to now say they aren’t after bloviating about their corruption in the past.

Trump was bothered by the fact that some did work against him, including Ukraine.

Democrats have yet to prove any wrongdoing on the part of the President and are relying on presumptions, hearsay, and lies frankly.

They want to destroy him and they don’t care how they do it. It’s about power. We think they jumped the shark with impeachment, but we will have to see.

THE PRESIDENT’S RESPONSES

Watch:

