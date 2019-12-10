President Trump Responds to the Horowitz Report

President Trump responded to the FISA report today and he didn’t hold back. Everything he says is true and they all know it. Democrats claim the President is a “clear and present danger,” and off they go for a month’s vacation.

The President has made it clear that he isn’t a fan of foreign aid, especially to corrupt countries. That is why he held back funds. Ukraine is a very corrupt country, although the media is trying to now say they aren’t after bloviating about their corruption in the past.

Trump was bothered by the fact that some did work against him, including Ukraine.

Democrats have yet to prove any wrongdoing on the part of the President and are relying on presumptions, hearsay, and lies frankly.

They want to destroy him and they don’t care how they do it. It’s about power. We think they jumped the shark with impeachment, but we will have to see.

THE PRESIDENT’S RESPONSES

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Shifty Schiff, a totally corrupt politician, made up a horrible and fraudulent statement, read it to Congress, and said those words came from me. He got caught, was very embarrassed, yet nothing happened to him for committing this fraud. He’ll eventually have to answer for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Read the Transcripts! “us” is a reference to USA, not me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Nadler just said that I “pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election.” Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true. Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there “WAS NO PRESSURE.” Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness! #2020Election — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

“You have to look at the 17 instances of misconduct cited in the Report, they are very bad. The FISA Court was clearly taken for a ride on this, a failure of the FBI up and fown the chain of command. It’s about as strong a medicine as I’ve seen in a report of this kind… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Watch:

“You have to look at the particulars, the 17 instances of misconduct cited in the report. They are pretty damning. The FISA court was clearly taken for a ride by the FBI on this.” – @brithume pic.twitter.com/0zL2elhSSh — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019