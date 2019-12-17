President Trump Savages Democrats Over “Illegal, Partisan Attempted Coup”

President Trump wrote a fiery 6-page letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and assailed the Democratic Party over “the very ugly word of impeachment,” calling it an “illegal, partisan attempted coup.”

Said Trump: “More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.”

The letter appears to have been written by the president himself.

The President savaged House Democrats' impeachment proceedings as Politico wrote. The President has had no due process.

He called it an unconstitutional abuse of power and said there is no basis in the constitution for the House articles of impeachment.

The President took their claims apart and accused them of abusing their powers to overthrow his presidency.

Biden and Adam Schiff made it to page two and three. He listed his accomplishments and there are many. The President argued that Democrats are the ones influencing the election.

IN CONCLUSION

He concluded, “Perhaps most insulting of all is your false display of solemnity. You apparently have so little respect for the American people that you expect them to believe that you are approaching this impeachment somberly, reservedly, and reluctantly. No intelligent person believes what you are saying. Since the moment I won the election, the Democrat Party has been possessed by Impeachment Fever. There is no reticence. This is not a somber affair. You are making a mockery of impeachment and you are scarcely concealing your hatred of me, of the Republican Party, and tens of millions of patriotic Americans. The voters are wise, and they are seeing straight through this empty, hollow, and dangerous game you are playing.”

“I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election. They will not soon forgive your perversion of justice and abuse of power.”

As expected, the media has already posted snide and mocking articles about this letter by a President who has been viciously abused and attacked 24/7 while liars like Schiff and Comey skate. While the FBI is found to be guilty of misconduct, the media is looking for ways to discredit Attorney General Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham who are looking into the misconduct.

President Trump has every right to be angry.

This is America’s last stand. We are faced with liars and Stalinists. What will Americans do?

Letter From President Trump Final by Maura on Scribd

THESE ARE THE ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT

There are no constitutional crimes listed in the document.

Articles of Impeachment by Maura on Scribd