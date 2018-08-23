President Trump Steps In as South Africa Rests on the Brink of Destruction

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken the first steps to seize land from white farmers simply because they are white. The media and the U.S. government have remained silent on the issue. In fact, President Obama praised Ramaphosa in early August for “inspiring hope” in the people.

The U.S. State Department issued a stunning statement this week about the issue:

“We are aware of these reports and are following this issue very closely for some time. South Africa is a strong democracy with resilient institutions, including a free press and an independent judiciary. South Africans are grappling with the difficult issue of land reform through an open process, broad-based coalitions, and active civil society engagement.”

That is absurd given that Ramaphosa just told owners of a $200 million farm that he was seizing their land for $13.8 million and they had no judicial recourse.

That statement likely came from a deep state guy.

Tucker Carlson did a report on it last night. This is obviously racism and he asked angrily why our government isn’t addressing it.

Ramaphosa is changing the Constitution to allow seizure of land from whites as reparations for land allegedly taken 100 to 400 years ago.

The President on Thursday ordered the State Department to look into this seizure.

I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018

South Africa is the biggest beneficiary of the African Growth & Opportunity Act, which grants many of its products duty-free access to U.S. markets. If the President decides to punish them, it will be disastrous for them.

What Ramaphosa is doing is immoral and it will destroy the country economically. They will become Zimbabwe. Many blacks in South Africa do not want this, but Ramaphosa is siding with the Communists on this issue.

It’s not only economically destructive and it’s not only theft, it’s a prelude to genocide. The white farmers are currently being slaughtered by roving bands of Communists. Watch the entire documentary on this link.

