President Trump Steps In as South Africa Rests on the Brink of Destruction

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken the first steps to seize land from white farmers simply because they are white. The media and the U.S. government have remained silent on the issue. In fact, President Obama praised Ramaphosa in early August for “inspiring hope” in the people.
The U.S. State Department issued a stunning statement this week about the issue:
“We are aware of these reports and are following this issue very closely for some time. South Africa is a strong democracy with resilient institutions, including a free press and an independent judiciary. South Africans are grappling with the difficult issue of land reform through an open process, broad-based coalitions, and active civil society engagement.”
That is absurd given that Ramaphosa just told owners of a $200 million farm that he was seizing their land for $13.8 million and they had no judicial recourse.
That statement likely came from a deep state guy.
Tucker Carlson did a report on it last night. This is obviously racism and he asked angrily why our government isn’t addressing it.
Ramaphosa is changing the Constitution to allow seizure of land from whites as reparations for land allegedly taken 100 to 400 years ago.
The President on Thursday ordered the State Department to look into this seizure.
I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018
South Africa is the biggest beneficiary of the African Growth & Opportunity Act, which grants many of its products duty-free access to U.S. markets. If the President decides to punish them, it will be disastrous for them.
What Ramaphosa is doing is immoral and it will destroy the country economically. They will become Zimbabwe. Many blacks in South Africa do not want this, but Ramaphosa is siding with the Communists on this issue.
It’s not only economically destructive and it’s not only theft, it’s a prelude to genocide. The white farmers are currently being slaughtered by roving bands of Communists. Watch the entire documentary on this link.
The white farmers are going to continue to face genocidal attacks in South Africa in spite of President Trump’s good intentions. These farmers need to take the hard steps involved with implementing a scorched earth policy.
Burn everything to the ground, destroy all the farm equipment, and walk away. It will be hard, and they will face harsh criticism from the global left, but some will survive to tell their story.
The white South African farmers have two choices: 1) Implement a scorched earth policy and walk away 2) Face certain genocide at the hands of Black South Africans.
I say scorched earth policy, let the Black South Africans grow their own crops.
What about a modern day deliverance , from an impending genocide , upon The Poor Whites , in the south african poverty camps , whom are not allowed , or whom cannot evacuate – ( for whatever reason ) ? If you know real history , then you understand , it is they – The White Destitute , who are The Real Boers . On the other hand ; the metro elite & propertied farmers – are the jew / dutch / english / afrikaners , that have assumed the identity from , and have always oppressed , The True Germanic Boers . Yes Sir , there is a way out for them – The Despised Poor , but it’s not the “ rapture “ .
The South African Boers are mostly a swiss / germanic peoples – with some admixture from french , dutch and english . They were the Ana – Baptist refugees , from The European Continental Religious and Secular Wars , of the 16th and 17th and 18th centuries . They were caught in between , and maltreated & persecuted , by both the protestant / reform & catholic churches , and also abused , by those associated nation state civil governments . When in Germany and Denmark , they were given the derogatory appellation of “ Boors “ , because they were considered low class , poor and uncouth . ( In America , Benjamin Franklin disparagingly referred to their near kindred , [ The Pennsylvania Dutch German “ Christian Brethren “ ] , as “ Palatine Boors “ . It was for the same reasons , that the Scotch-Irish were named : Redneck , Hillbilly , Country Good Old Boy , Hayseed , Rube , Yokel , Bumpkin , Rustic , Rural , Clodhopper & Farmer – and we embrace those names . ) The Boors took the opportunity to escape from , the hostile to them – Europe , by removing to South Africa ( also to North America and other places ) , under the auspices of , The Dutch East India Company ( VOC ) . Their prime motive was , The True Christian Liberty of Conscience , and not economic adventurism . These real religious and political refugees , had a whole different outlook and mindset , from the other opportunistic emigrants , and they became known as , The Pious Border Farmers and Trekking Boers ; Migrants of The Expanding Settlement Frontiers . — See the article : ( The Afrikaner Domination of the Boers : How it was Constructed ) , by David Christie , dated : 11 April 2014 , AFRIKAANSENUUS .
http://bmarksa.org/nuus/the…
Through all the vicissitudes and attacks , that they have suffered – from traitors & open & secret enemies , they have lost their ancient identity , and are to a large degree alienated , from the true knowledge of , and right relationship with , THE LORD JESUS CHRIST – THE SAVIOR AND REDEEMER . Although diminished , they are still with “ dear ” standing – to GOD , and He will call them back , and will gather them firmly , and bless them abundantly , and rescue them from the advancing evil extermination . Could this explanation and assertion be correct ?
The White Man is the race of Abraham , Isaac , and Jacob . ( The True Hebrews : actual and factual , by evidence and proof . ) They are found in THE HOLY BIBLE . Because of wickedness and rebellion and revolution , GOD broke most of them off and away , from The Ancient Kingdom of The House of Israel . JEHOVAH did this , by allowing them to be conquered and taken as slaves , by pagans and heathen – ( Within their history , The Caucasians also became polytheistic hedonists ) . Later , THE LORD GOD opened several doors of their captivity , and let them escape , and made them move north & west , in many pushes and waves . These Lost Ten Tribes forfeited their identity , by their unbelief & disobedience , through the generations and centuries of ; wars and raids and migrations and wanderings and explorations . These forgotten Clans , became The Gentile ( White ) European Nations , spreading across the geocentric globe earth . As a racial group , they are known as The Anglo / Saxons . And , although they do not know it , the providence of THE LORD JESUS CHRIST , has marked them with a special token-sign , pointing to their future minority recovery , and full reinstatement . Anglo / Saxons : ( Anglo = GOD’S Servant , Saint or Angel , GOD’S Son ) / ( Saxons = The Son’s of Isaac , The Isaac’s Sons , The Sac’s Sons = The Saxons ) -> ( The Son’s of Jacob , by being The Grandson’s of Isaac , are The Anglo / Saxons . ) -> ( The English Group + The German Group = The United Birthright and Scepter ) . The day is approaching , when a remnant of The Son’s of Jacob ( The Grandson’s of Isaac = The Anglos & The Saxons ) will return , and be converted and gathered together and joined , by THE GIFT AND POWER OF THE HOLY GHOST . Never again brother against brother wars for them . ( The reunion will be – The Grand Union of Jacob , presaged by The Union Jack Ensign ) . This Small Portion ( spread over the sphere earth ) , being The Election , and belonging to JESUS MESSIAH , will be delivered by a mighty & miraculous , intervention & intercession . Their corporeal rescue , is the deliverance from the modern day absolute bondage & captivity , by tyranny of the archfiend anti-christ ascendency , that is now being spearheaded by marauding “ flying monkeys “ , and a prospective white genocide in South Africa . The Authentic Reclamation , will be practically unforeseen and unexpected , by everyone else who does not veritably know , or who are not much interested in , THE REAL JESUS . ( The event will only become widely known , for both the fact and mis-explanation , in the aftermath . ) All of mankind ( both kindred & foreigner / stranger ) , can by faith ( if they will ) repent and reform and separate , to become GOD’S Spiritually Adopted Sons or Daughters ( Pilgrims ) ; those that are Born Again , they who love JESUS , them that are in His Grace – Mercy – Favor – Blessings Full On . Then we are His Eligible and His Qualified and His Chosen , to receive this tremendous beneficial , while living on earth . It will be greater than The Exodus Out of Egypt , that was in the times of old , while under the leadership of Moses . This is the mortal ( while in the flesh ) and only earthly escape , out of The Great Temptation and The Great Tribulation ( test & trial ) , that is coming as GOD’S anger and judgement , upon the whole world . Let the loud – clear – pure – ringing , of The Real and True Christian Liberty Bell , peal throughout all THE LORD’S SANCTUARIES . It is the beginning of GOD’S PARADISIACAL KINGDOM COME TO EARTH ; in His multifold and distinct , provided and guarded , companies and camps – trekking and transiting , to His refuges and retreats . Who will survive and who will demise ? Choose the only genuine and best hope , or decide for the hard way , of soul danger and torment and martyrdom ( by the forced mark of the beast ) . Watch and Pray . There is a sign to be given , for the moment of reckoning and decision , to catch the only once given , small window of opportunity . After being converted , search THE HOLY BIBLE and find the sign , to obey the command of THE SAVIOR AND REDEEMER – JESUS CHRIST . Do not be left behind , to weep in regret . In the meantime , we need to resist lawfully – with all our abilities , the advancements of evil , while awaiting expectant and hopeful – The Days of Refreshment .
—- Self Defense is an obligation to GOD , ( 1 Timothy 5 : 8 ) , THB , kjv . Beware of imposters & deceivers & secret enemies ( Revelation 3 : 8 – 12 ) . The leading adversaries against THE LORD JESUS CHRIST , know “ much “ about The Great Escape . Their blood vendetta & hatred , prompt them to the “ dark arts “ , and the exhaustive “ expert “ study , of the stolen Sacred Scripture – THE HOLY BIBLE , ( even though it pertains to them – only for their condemnation ) . They are blinded to think , that they can anticipate and thwart , The Archangel Michael ( Daniel 12 : 1 ) and “ The Holy Companions “ – ( Angels , Captains , Disciples ) . Little do they really understand . They are only stumps & rocks in the field , of GOD’S great world drama , wherein He works to save ( plant and husband and harvest ) the souls of men and women , one at a time . The wheat / flour mill of THE LORD , grinds slowly but grinds very fine . No one yet knows , what we shall be made to become , but we trust it will be wonderful . Everyone will receive their fair chance , and just opportunity , even though it may not seem so , at the moment . For The Righteous – during the 1000 year millennium ; all wounds will be healed , and all injustices will be made right , and all babies that were aborted – will have an upbringing by loving parents . Come out of wickedness . Separate from uncleanliness . Look forward to The Marvelous Work and Wonder , of GOD’S Deliverance , and the impending presence of JESUS – THE GOOD SHEPHERD , coming in the sky , at the end of the tribulation , and then is the inauguration , of the new era .
The Ebola death tole is rising in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DNC), southern Africa. And whom will the South African President call on if there is an Ebola epidemic or famine?