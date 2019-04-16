President Trump swipes at Fox News [Sanders & Brazile enablers]

President Trump expressed the feelings of many regular Fox News viewers when he commented on how weird it was seeing Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum’s town hall with “Crazy Bernie.” The President added, and now we have Donna Brazile?

Donna Brazile is an embarrassment for the network. She is a liar, a cheat, and an operative. Brazile recently said Adam Schiff was honorable and one of the most trustworthy men she knows.

The President tweeted: So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on @FoxNews. Not surprisingly, @BretBaier and the “audience” was so smiley and nice. Very strange, and now we have @donnabrazile?

So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on @FoxNews. Not surprisingly, @BretBaier and the “audience” was so smiley and nice. Very strange, and now we have @donnabrazile? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2019

BERNIE WON

The town hall was filled with Bernie supporters and it was an opportunity for him to sell his hard-left policies. It was not worth watching for people on the right, but it did draw 2.6 million viewers. Bernie won.

Bernie Sanders has always been an angry communist and neither Baier or MacCallum addressed that, although Bernie showed his true colors when he made it clear he wouldn’t voluntarily pay the wealth tax he wants everyone else to pay.

Sanders was on before Tucker, Hannity, and Ingraham who mostly ignored the town hall.

“You saw crazy Bernie on the air tonight,” Hannity said during his monologue. “That was hard to watch … Let’s hear every communist idea we possibly can.”

Ingraham had Trump aide Larry Kudlow on her show and asked him to respond to a passage in the town hall where Sanders said that the economy was improving well before Trump took office.

FOX WILL LOSE

On Sunday, if you watched leftist Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, he had a panel of truly unappealing people. Neera Tanden, the President of the looney Center for American Progress, is a serious leftist and she was on the panel. Trump hater Richard Lowery was another panel member, along with Anna Palmer, a Politico operator, and finally, lightweight GOPer Kristen Soltis Anderson. It’s mostly unwatchable.

The same goes for Special Report and most of the news shows during the day. Outnumbered is ruined with people like Jessica Tarlov or Marie Harf.

We need to resurrect Joe McCarthy.

Fox wants to broaden its audience and become a more ‘mainstream’ outlet and not viewed as conservative. That means they will have to become leftists. They will lose the audience that made them number one.

Sad!