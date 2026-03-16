President Trump Sides with Mark Levin

President Trump is under a lot of pressure and is making some questionable decisions. One might be the Truth Social post below, in which he sides with Mark Levin seemingly over Levin’s opponents.

Before President Trump was elected, Mark Levin made it clear that he hated President Trump. He tried his best to make certain he did not win. Since he won, Mark Levin has been pushing for President Trump and war in the Middle East. Levin is a warmonger.

I am not certain if President Trump is disowning everyone who doesn’t want war or just those who are doing their best to divide the coalition and we all know who they are. It’s putting tremendous pressure on the president. However, this could ruin it for Republicans in November and 2028. If Trump thinks MAGA is only what he makes it, he will become isolated.

I have nothing against Mark Levin and am not jealous. Why would anyone be jealous of Levin? Maybe Tucker turning against him was too much for President Trump.

We don’t want this war and are looking for the off-ramp and soon.

Trump Wrote This on Truth Social Last Night

Mark Levin, a truly Great American Patriot, is somewhat under siege by other people with far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country. Mark is Tough, Strong, and Brilliant, hence the nickname, “THE GREAT ONE,” conceived by our MAGA friend, the wonderful Sean Hannity, after years of dealing with Mark in Legal, Media, and other capacities.

Mark would often do Sean’s show, speaking as a lawyer, and Sean realized then, as did others, that he was special. Mark Levin was not looking to do Television, Radio, or anything else, but he was drafted by very smart people who understood that there are few like him. He is a true Conservative, and Intellect, far smarter than those who criticize him but, above all, he is a man of Great Wisdom and Common Sense who truly loves our Country.

When you hear others unfairly attack Mark, remember that they are jealous and angry Human Beings, whose “sway” is much less than the Public understands, and will, now that they know where I stand, rapidly diminish.

Other than for his wonderful wife and family, Mark Levin only cares and wants one thing, GREATNESS AND SUCCESS FOR AMERICA! Those that speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside, as do the people whose ideas, policies, and footings are not sound. THEY ARE NOT MAGA, I AM, and MAGA includes not allowing Iran, a Sick, Demented, and Violent Terrorist Regime, to have a Nuclear Weapon to blow up the United States of America, the Middle East and, ultimately, the rest of the World.

MAGA is about stopping them cold, and that is exactly what we are doing. GOD BLESS OUR GREAT MILITARY, WHICH I HAVE REBUILT SINCE THE BEGINNING OF MY FIRST TERM, TO ACHIEVE EVERLASTING PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP