President Trump Tells C-Span Why He’s Angry with Fox News

President Trump is not happy with the leftist turn Fox News has taken under the leadership of James [Libertarian] and Lachlan Murdoch [leftist] who are both married, especially James, to leftist women.

Trump spoke with C-Span and explained that he has to tweet to defend against the fake news. He was recently frustrated by John Roberts, an ex-CNN reporter when he spent nearly an entire segment, interviewing one anti-Trump protester.

At a recent rally, instead of the important issues he raised during his speech, like the economy and immigration reform, Roberts interviewed one angry person.

“There was one protester who stood up…he held up a sign and he said whatever,” Trump recounted. “And it was on Fox with John Roberts. He talked about the protester for almost an entire segment of that. And I said, ‘Isn’t that a shame?’ One guy stands up, not an impressive person. He stood up and he got all of this attention. He took the whole thing away. One person.”

A study from the Harvard Shorenstein Center on Media Politics analyzed news coverage of the President’s first 100 days. They found that Fox News was the most balanced. That was in 2017 and if they were to study it now, Fox would be less balanced. As Bill O’Reilly said last night on his podcast, the people at Fox are not conservatives, they’re liberals [and leftists].

At the time, CNN’s Berman actually lied and said the coverage by Fox was overwhelmingly positive. They even monkeyed with the graph to make Fox’s coverage 67% favorable.

As Trump said, if he was treated fairly by the media, he wouldn’t have to tweet.

“If I got fair coverage I wouldn’t even have to tweet. It’s my only form of defense,” Trump said. “If the press covered me fairly I wouldn’t even need that, but they don’t cover me fairly…CNN is 100% negative. NBC is negative.”