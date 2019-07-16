President Trump Triples Down on ‘the Squad’

You will love this! The President has NBC News calling ‘the Squad’ the ‘progressive fringe.’ They realize the President flipped the script on the Speaker and the radical fringe.

They wrote, referencing his Sunday tweets, “That was the opposite of the political dynamic he needs as he faces re-election — he wants the Democratic Party stuck to its progressive fringe so that he can portray his opponents as too extreme to lead the country — and he moved quickly to flip the script.”

The President was asked about his tweets today at a presser and he tripled down.

The four communists of the House, Omar, AOC, Tlaib, and Pressley, who call themselves ‘the squad,’ don’t even try to hide who they really are. They are the most anti-Semitic members of Congress lecturing the President about bigotry.

Their presser this afternoon was not a plus for them. Rep. Omar wouldn’t even say if she is a communist or if she disavowed al Qaeda when a reporter asked.

These are the fringe congresswomen the Speaker and the entire Democrat Party have rallied around. The candidates for President have the same radical views.

After the conference with these four women, I sent a donation to the Trump campaign.

Omar lied during today’s presser. The next clip is one series of lies but not the only lies.

About the next clip: Trump called those who kneel during the national anthem “sons-a-bitches,” he didn’t call black athletes “sons-a-bitches.” Trump called countries “shitholes,” he did not call black and brown people “shitholes.” Trump specifically condemned the neo-Nazis and white supremacists during his speech.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN): “This is a president whose called black athletes sons-a-bitches. This is a president that called people who come from black and brown countries ‘shitholes.’ This is a president who has equated neo-Nazis with those who protest them” None of this is true pic.twitter.com/AyqMRVnf4D — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 15, 2019

The President is shining a light on who the Democrats are and it’s not going well for them.

The great ole white hope for the Democrat Party is Joe Biden, but he was out lying. Sleepy Joe Biden actually said that with Obamacare, “If you like your health care plan…you can keep it.” Doesn’t he know that we are way past that?

Biden repeats Obamacare lie: “if you like your health care plan…you can keep it”https://t.co/hsKilztB5t pic.twitter.com/ci7SKC6QTH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2019