President Trump Vetoes a Congressional Resolution, 2nd of His Term

President Donald Trump issued the second veto of his presidency Tuesday to override a congressional resolution ending U.S. military involvement in Yemen’s civil war.

The far-left contingent, which is now the majority of the Democrat Party, basically wants the U.S. to side with Iran against Saudi Arabia in the Yemeni war by not providing Saudi Arabia with assistance.

Iran wants hegemony in the region and they want Yemen. Iran is an enemy of Israel’s and aims to destroy the nation.

Rep. Omar for one conflates Israel’s actions with Iran’s and doesn’t understand why the U.S. treats them differently. A number of Democrats feel the same way.

Congress will not have the votes to override him, reported NBC News. The bill would have invoked the War Powers Resolution to pull U.S. assistance to the Saudi Arabia-led coalition fighting against Houthi rebels and their allies in Yemen.

“This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and brave service members, both today and in the future,” Trump wrote according to NBC News.

Communist members of the House, including Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib, have sided openly with Iran and even Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

The President’s first veto of his term came in March when he shut down the resolution condemning his national emergency declaration. Some Republicans sided traitorously with the Democrats on that issue of border security.