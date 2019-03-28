President Trump Will Release FISA Documents, Calls Some “Treasonous”

President Trump sat for a wide-ranging interview with Fox News’ Hannity,’ last night and vowed to release the full and unredacted Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants and related documents used by the FBI to probe his campaign.

The President wants to “get to the bottom” of how the long-running Russia collusion narrative began.

Trump told anchor Sean Hannity that his lawyers previously advised him not to take that dramatic step out of fear that it could be considered obstruction of justice.

“I do, I have plans to declassify and release. I have plans to absolutely release,” Trump said. “I have some very talented people working for me, lawyers, and they really didn’t want me to do it early on. … A lot of people wanted me to do it a long time ago. I’m glad I didn’t do it. We got a great result without having to do it, but we will. One of the reasons that my lawyers didn’t want me to do it, is they said, if I do it, they’ll call it a form of obstruction.”

Trump added: “Frankly, thought it would be better if we held it to the end. But at the right time, we will be absolutely releasing.”

Trump also accused high-level government officials of committing “treason.” He slammed former FBI Director James Comey as a “terrible guy,” former CIA Director John Brennan as potentially mentally ill, and Democrat House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff as a criminal.

“I think Brennan’s a sick person, I really do,” Trump said. “I believe there’s something wrong with him, for him to come out of the CIA and act that way was so disrespectful to the country and to the CIA. He was not considered good at what he did. He was never a respected guy.”

Rand Paul addressed Brennan’s role the day before. He tweeted, “A high-level source tells me it was Brennan who insisted that the unverified and fake Steele dossier be included in the Intelligence Report… Brennan should be asked to testify under oath in Congress ASAP.”

Paul explains in the clip how Brennan put legs on the fake dossier:

Paul also explained Adam Schiff’s potential criminality.

TREASONOUS

Trump said some FBI officials were “treasonous.”

Redacted versions of FISA documents already released have revealed that the FBI extensively relied on documents produced by Christopher Steele, an anti-Trump British ex-spy working for a firm funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee, to surveil Trump aide Carter Page.

New information shows that at least one senior agent had doubts about Steele.

Clinton contractor Christopher Steele was working for a sanctioned Russian oligarch when he wrote the false dossier. In other words, he colluded. Fusion GPS, the firm that retained him, was working on behalf of a separate Russian oligarch and his corporate lawyer, who set up the infamous Trump Tower meeting.

Every decision was run past the DOJ — Loretta Lynch — that brings it to an extremely high level.

A brief clip of the President sitting down with Sean Hannity: