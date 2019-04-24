President Trump will unleash hell on Mexico & Dems If they keep it up

President Trump is about to unleash hell if Mexico and the Democrats don’t stop pushing him. He has courage and he’s had it.

This morning Trump called out Mexico for not doing enough to stop a caravan headed for the border. They are literally doing nothing much. When they break up the caravans, the people just come in separately.

Trump acknowledged that Mexico has reduced the caravan in size, it was originally about 20,000 and it’s now about 10,000. Actually, the CBP says the equivalent of a large caravan comes in each week.

The President threatens to close the border in the area where the caravan is headed. He will also call up the military and they will be armed.

The truth is there is a war at our border and the criminals are winning.

HUGE CARAVAN

A very big Caravan of over 20,000 people started up through Mexico. It has been reduced in size by Mexico but is still coming. Mexico must apprehend the remainder or we will be forced to close that section of the Border & call up the Military. The Coyotes & Cartels have weapons! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

There were reports from the AP yesterday that authorities in Mexico broke up a caravan of 3,000. Those smaller caravans constantly bust into the country.

Trump was angry about Mexican soldiers pulling guns on our National Guard Soldiers, accusing them of aiding drug smugglers. They probably did. It’s commonly done.

Mexico’s Soldiers recently pulled guns on our National Guard Soldiers, probably as a diversionary tactic for drug smugglers on the Border. Better not happen again! We are now sending ARMED SOLDIERS to the Border. Mexico is not doing nearly enough in apprehending & returning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

He complimented our great border patrol and called on Congress again to close the loopholes in the law. They won’t. They’re worthless.

Can anyone comprehend what a GREAT job Border Patrol and Law Enforcement is doing on our Southern Border. So far this year they have APPREHENDED 418,000 plus illegal immigrants, way up from last year. Mexico is doing very little for us. DEMS IN CONGRESS MUST ACT NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

IMPEACHMENT

He also defended himself against impeachment this morning, threatening to take Democrats to the Supreme Court if they ever try to impeach him. He must take them to a Supreme Court. This is a coup and it must never happen again.

The Mueller Report, despite being written by Angry Democrats and Trump Haters, and with unlimited money behind it ($35,000,000), didn’t lay a glove on me. I DID NOTHING WRONG. If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court. Not only…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

…..are there no “High Crimes and Misdemeanors,” there are no Crimes by me at all. All of the Crimes were committed by Crooked Hillary, the Dems, the DNC and Dirty Cops – and we caught them in the act! We waited for Mueller and WON, so now the Dems look to Congress as last hope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

No Collusion, No Obstruction – there has NEVER been a President who has been more transparent. Millions of pages of documents were given to the Mueller Angry Dems, plus I allowed everyone to testify, including W.H. counsel. I didn’t have to do this, but now they want more….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

THE CENSUS QUESTION

The census question will hopefully be allowed. The Democrats are afraid they will lose House seats and money for all those illegals as they flee or refuse to answer the question. They also don’t want us to know how many illegals are actually here, and it’s not 11 million. The census question is a lose-lose for them.

The American people deserve to know who is in this Country. Yesterday, the Supreme Court took up the Census Citizenship question, a really big deal. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

The UK probable spied on the Trump campaign for the Obama administration.

“Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson accuses United Kingdom Intelligence of helping Obama Administration Spy on the 2016 Trump Presidential Campaign.” @OANN WOW! It is now just a question of time before the truth comes out, and when it does, it will be a beauty! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019