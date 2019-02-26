President Trump Will Veto Oppressive Gun Control Laws If They Pass

In a statement issued on Monday, the White House indicated that if H.R. 8 and H.R. 1112, pass the House and Senate, Trump will respond with a veto, The Hill reported.

Gabby Giffords and her astronaut husband are behind the bills.

“The extensive regulation required by H.R. 8 is incompatible with the Second Amendment’s guarantee of an individual right to keep arms,” the White House statement read.

“By overly extending the minimum time that a licensed entity is required to wait for background check results, H.R. 1112 would unduly impose burdensome delays on individuals seeking to purchase a firearm,” it continued, adding that if the bills “are presented to the President, his advisors would recommend he veto the bill.”

“The new gun control restrictions currently being considered by the Democratic majority in H.R. 8 would not have prevented my shooting,” Rep. Steve Scalise said, noting that the measure “could turn law-abiding citizens into criminals while also failing to achieve the stated purpose of reducing gun violence.”

The bill was proposed on the anniversary of the horrific Parkland shooting.

Opponents of the bill have argued that the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Fla. would also not have been prevented by the bill as the shooter had passed a background check.

One of the restrictions is the age at which someone can own a gun. It mandates the age go from 18 years to 21 years. That probably eliminates shooting or hunting as a sport for the young.

INCREMENTAL DESTRUCTION OF THE SECOND AMENDMENT

Meanwhile, in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the state’s new “Red Flag Bill” which allows law enforcement, family members or even school officials the ability to get a court order that would confiscate guns from someone they deem is an “extreme risk” to themselves or others.

Whatever “extreme risk” means. Once people lose their guns under red flag laws, it’s almost impossible to get them back. It’s very expensive to hire a lawyer and go to court. It leaves people without due process, something Democrats don’t believe in as we saw in the case of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Democrats can’t enforce so-called universal background checks without a national gun registry. Banning all private sales and requiring a federal background check database is how they get there.

Six years ago, Venezuelans gave up their guns and they now regret it. They can’t defend themselves against the Maduro death squads. Maduro has declared war against his unarmed population.

THESE GUN LAWS ARE NOT EFFECTIVE

Gun laws are a failure. They don’t address the problems.