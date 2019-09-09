President Trump Wins on Food Stamps Big Time

The latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) shows a reduction of 6,268,285 individuals from the food stamps program since the first full month of the Trump administration, February 2017.

The improvement stems from program changes and a much lower unemployment rate.

The Food Stamp program, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), is saving $750 million annually.

Under Obama, at one point, almost 48 million were collecting food stamps because Democrats allowed higher-income people to collect. Food Stamps are supposed to be temporary and not a permanent addition to income. It was becoming that. It should be a helping hand when people need it, not an income.

Currently, foreigners are invited to come in illegally by Democrats and the candidates even want to give them free health care.

According to Breitbart, state legislatures started to push back after 2013 when Barack Obama went too far.

After Donald Trump became president as 6.2 million individuals and 2.7 million households dropped out of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Several proposals by the President have led to this outcome.

The USDA issued a proposal in July that would close a “loophole” allowing 3.1 million people who already receive benefits from a non-cash welfare program to receive food stamps through SNAP.

The Trump administration also released a “public charge rule” last month. It denies green cards to immigrants.

It always goes back to the core problem. The nation is divided with half seeing the USA as a land of opportunity for those self-reliant people willing to work for it. The other half sees the U.S. as a government-dependent welfare state.

We are nearly 23 trillion dollars in debt and we have to borrow from our enemies or print funny money to pay our bills. Our interest rate is soaring. We can’t afford to keep giving away money.