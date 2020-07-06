President Trump’s ‘dark and divisive’ speech defined this election, & could lead to victory

By
M. Dowling
-
0

President Trump’s speech on July 3rd at Mount Rushmore was outstanding in that it hit pointedly at what this election is really about. The media, who were targets of the speech, were quick to demonize it and lie about it. The media didn’t air it in total, except for Fox News. Some outlets aired parts of it, others aired none of it. They like to keep the American public in the dark.

They called the speech divisive and dark.

Bezos’s paper said he plumbed the “new depths of depravity.”

Biden and CNN responded dishonestly as well.

This evening on his podcast at billoreilly.com, Bill O’Reilly analyzed the key moments of the speech, moments that could bring him to victory in November.

Watch:

