President Trump’s ‘dark and divisive’ speech defined this election, & could lead to victory

President Trump’s speech on July 3rd at Mount Rushmore was outstanding in that it hit pointedly at what this election is really about. The media, who were targets of the speech, were quick to demonize it and lie about it. The media didn’t air it in total, except for Fox News. Some outlets aired parts of it, others aired none of it. They like to keep the American public in the dark.

They called the speech divisive and dark.

Breaking News: President Trump delivered a dark and divisive speech at Mount Rushmore, leaning into the culture wars and barely mentioning the pandemic.https://t.co/03WOgau4Zx — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 4, 2020

Bezos’s paper said he plumbed the “new depths of depravity.”

From the Editorial Board: Trump plumbed new depths of depravity this Fourth of July https://t.co/3XO40GyCkK — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) July 6, 2020

Biden and CNN responded dishonestly as well.

The Biden campaign said the United States is “suffering” as a result of having a “divisive” president who doesn’t “give a damn about anything but his own gain,” responding to President Donald Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech https://t.co/xfcNXfq0vY — CNN (@CNN) July 4, 2020

This evening on his podcast at billoreilly.com, Bill O’Reilly analyzed the key moments of the speech, moments that could bring him to victory in November.

