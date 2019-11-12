President unleashes on Obama over DACA on eve of SCOTUS hearings

President Trump tweeted about former President Obama and so-called “Dreamers” hours before the Supreme Court will hear arguments about Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from ‘angels.’ Some are very tough, hardened criminals,” Trump claimed in a tweet without providing details early Tuesday. “President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order, but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay!”

TRUMP CAN’T ABOLISH OBAMA’S UNCONSTITUTIONAL RULE

The President will negotiate with Democrats to let them stay and has tried, but Democrats won’t negotiate on anything. He doesn’t want this enshrined into law because it gives the President too much power [not him obviously].

We don’t know if it’s many or some DACA non-angels, but there are some.

It is irrelevant or should be. The fact is Barack Obama passed an unconstitutional rule that usurped the authority of Congress, and now the current President can’t get rid of it.

Does that make sense to anyone?

The issue was elevated to the Supreme Court after three liberal appeals courts ruled against Trump’s decision to end the program, which grants deferral from deportation and work permits to nearly 700,000 undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children.

Trump has long argued that DACA is unlawful and previously stated that ending the Obama-era program would deter illegal immigration.

Obama used an executive action in 2012 to establish DACA, something the Trump administration has called “an unconstitutional exercise of authority.”

OPINION

Since changing immigration law is the province of Congress, Obama should not have acted as he did.

But, Congress has given their power away for decades. They don’t seem to fight for the principle of co-equal branches of government.

The fact that it is unconstitutional might not matter to Justice Roberts. Leftist groups are directing their arguments at him. They claim the President is doing this for nefarious reasons.

Remember when Americans cared about American children’s dreams, not predominantly those of foreigners from around the world? American children have dreams too and okaying anchor babies, anchor children, and with DAPA, anchor adults, we are declaring ourselves an open border State. It will take from America’s children.

Obama left President Trump with an unconstitutional mess and the Supreme Court might uphold it, tilting the balance of power. If the President can legislate this, he can force climate change on us, take our guns, and so much more.