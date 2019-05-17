President will reportedly invoke the powers of the Insurrection Act

According to The Daily Caller, President Trump plans to invoke the powers of The Insurrection Act to put down the invasion of foreigners at the southern border.

The information comes from senior administration officials.

According to The Daily Caller, under the Insurrection Act of 1807, the president has the authority to use the National Guard and military in order to combat “unlawful obstruction or rebellion” within U.S. borders. The act was last invoked in 1992 by George H.W. Bush to quell the Los Angeles riots and was also used by Eisenhower in 1957 to enforce school desegregation in the south.

Signed into law by then-President Thomas Jefferson in 1807, the law allows the president to deploy military troops to root out “unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the United States,” according to the Legal Information Institute.

The president is also considering declaring the country full and insisting that the U.S. can no longer handle the massive influx of illegal immigrants. He has said that before.

AN IMMIGRATION PLAN

At the same time, the president unveiled a new immigration plan Thursday that focuses on border security and merit-based legal immigration. The plan would increase the proportion of visas granted to highly-skilled immigrants and also establish a self-sustaining border security fund.

About 100,000 illegal aliens were caught crossing our borders in March and another 100,000 in April. Those are the ones we caught. More than 100,000 have been released into the interior this year with many more released every day throughout the nation.

Cartels, the U.N., Communists, and others are pushing these people to come into the USA illegally.

We have tens of millions of illegal aliens in this country. Some need to be deported or they will forever alter the country.

Meanwhile, desperate Democrats are trying to destroy the President or at least make it impossible for him to lead. Eric Holder announced today that there is enough to impeach him. This is the corrupt Attorney General who sold arms to drug cartels and pardoned FALN terrorists and friends of Clinton.