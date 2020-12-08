President will sign an order mandating Americans get the vaccine first

President Trump will sign an executive order mandating that Americans receive the vaccine for the coronavirus first before any doses are shared with other countries.

As you probably know, Senile Joe’s adviser Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel wants to give the vaccine to people in foreign nations before certain Americans get it.

A senior administration official told The Washington Examiner that the order will “reaffirm the position the president has held his entire administration, which is to prioritize America first.”

President Trump planned to sign it at a White House summit tomorrow with pharmaceutical companies that took part in Operation Warp Speed. Word has it that two of the companies, Pfizer and Moderna, won’t come because they were insulted that the President complained about them withholding the news of the vaccine until after the election.

And yet, that is exactly what they did.

Other countries may request shipments of the vaccine only after the “needs of the American people” have been met, the administration official said. “The excess supply will either be donated, or we’ll begin to work with partnering companies and countries to make sure we have the ability to help them.”

One shipment of 250,000 doses of the vaccine that has been agreed to be exported to Canada will not be affected by the order.

The drug company Moderna announced last week that, following Pfizer, it would request that the Food and Drug Administration grant its COVID-19 vaccine emergency approval.