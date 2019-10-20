President won’t fete G-7 at Doral after unhinged reaction

President Trump on Saturday said he would no longer host next year’s Group of Seven (G-7) summit at his Doral resort. This was after Democrats, left-wing ethics watchdogs and some Republican lawmakers became unhinged.

The reversal came two days after the White House announced that Trump National Doral near Miami would host the gathering of world leaders next June.

It’s a beautiful resort.

Andy McCarthy said it was an unforced error, but it was actually a very nice gesture. The President wanted to treat the G-7 like royalty.

The President was going to offer it at cost or zero cost. In fact, all profit from foreigners who stay at his hotels goes back to the federal government.

The nasties have been trashing his hotels for the past two days. Just so people know, the Doral isn’t failing and there are no bedbugs, despite the left-wing agitators’ rumors.

The decision was widely panned by the naysayers who claimed it was a brazen move for the president to enrich his family brand.

It was a ridiculous and petty reaction. If a Democrat President owning beautiful hotels made such an offer, they would have lauded it.

Trump tweeted Sunday night, “Thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders,” boasting of the property’s proximity to major airports and its physical spaces.

“I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!” Trump tweeted.

About 35 minutes later, Trump followed up with a tweet announcing the venue would be changed.

“Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020,” Trump tweeted. “We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!”

The original announcement immediately brought out the stress-inducing crazies. Critics and loons viewed it as a violation of the Emoluments Clause, which prevents elected officials from receiving gifts or benefits from foreign governments.

The reality they chose to ignore is there would be no profits or gifts.

Democrats [socialists] quickly sought details of the contract for Doral, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a fake war hero, pledged to add the use of the Trump property for the G-7 to an ongoing Emoluments Clause lawsuit against the president.

It wasn’t worth the grief. The fake use of the Emoluments Clause was originally the brainchild of the fake Indian, Elizabeth Warren. Democrats love the constitution when it suits their purpose in some way.

The President should have anticipated the nasty, vicious reaction, but he doesn’t like people telling him he can’t do something if he thinks it’s reasonable.