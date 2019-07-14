Presidential Candidate Gov Jay Inslee Picks His Secretary of State

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, an extremely radical left governor who is running for President, said Saturday that he will tap U.S. women’s soccer team player Megan Rapinoe to serve as America’s secretary of state if he wins.

He likes her foreign policy approach and believes she is inspiring and spreads love instead of hate.

So much better than the President’s common sense and practical approach??? Rapinoe has one skill, kicking a ball around.

Inslee says the President has spread “chaos.”

“So my first act will be to ask Megan Rapinoe to be my secretary of state. I haven’t asked her yet, so this could be a surprise to her.”

“…I actually believe this because I think what she has said that has so inspired us so much is such an antithesis of the president’s foreign policies,” Inslee added.

HERE’S A SAMPLE OF THE LEADERSHIP WE CAN EXPECT FROM SOS RAPINOE

And, of course, she will disrespect the flag, the anthem, and the USA throughout the world.