Presidential Hopeful Shoves Socialism Down Our Throats

Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, a far-left Democrat, said on Sunday that President Trump’s efforts to portray Democratic policy pitches as “socialism” are pointless since the term no longer carries negative connotations.

“I think he’s clinging to a rhetorical strategy that was very powerful when he was coming of age 50 years ago, but it’s just a little bit different right now,” Buttigieg, the South Bend, Ind. mayor proclaimed.

He told Jake Tapper on CNN, “Today, I think a word like that is the beginning of a debate, not the end of the debate.”

The goal of Democratic Socialism is Socialism and there is little difference between

Socialism and Communism. Some say the difference is five to ten years. Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela is a Democratic Socialist.

These people want to abolish ICE, prisons, borders, and private health insurance. They want a massive government takeover of the energy sector. These are people who believe in a centralized government over every pillar of society.

And they’re not radical? He’s right that socialism does not hold the negative connotations for Democrats and even some Republicans, but that is the lack of proper education, not reality.

Democrats are going to keep pushing Socialism by lying about it. And they are going to shove socialism down our throats.

Watch:

Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg says he supports a Green New Deal: “It matches a sense of urgency about that problem of climate change with a sense of opportunity around what the solutions might represent” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/4U9O9Cj4lA — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 10, 2019

Watch the video on Socialism: