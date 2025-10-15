Presidential Medal of Honor Awarded to the Late Charlie Kirk on His Birthday

President Trump awarded Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Honor posthumously today. His wife accepted for him. It would have been his 32nd birthday. I still can’t believe that he was murdered. Charlie was so nice.
For the first time in American History a Christian cross was engraved onto the Presidential Medal of Freedom in honor of Charlie Kirk.
NATIONAL DAY OF REMEMBRANCE: Charlie Kirk is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest award a civilian can receive.
Our @MonicaPaigeTV breaks down the history of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and how it honors Charlie Kirk.@charliekirk11 | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/tMUV3jqOTX
— FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) October 15, 2025
It was an honor to share a special moment with Charlie Kirk’s parents at the White House today.
The loss they have endured is unimaginable. Charlie’s legacy will never be forgotten, and I can’t think of a more fitting tribute to his life than the Presidential Medal of Freedom. pic.twitter.com/QOEuumOolS
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 14, 2025
Medal of freedom MD. Thanks for all you do.