Presidential Medal of Honor Awarded to the Late Charlie Kirk on His Birthday

By
M Dowling
-
1
5

President Trump awarded Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Honor posthumously today. His wife accepted for him. It would have been his 32nd birthday. I still can’t believe that he was murdered. Charlie was so nice.

For the first time in American History a Christian cross was engraved onto the Presidential Medal of Freedom in honor of Charlie Kirk.

Adonymost
Adonymost
1 minute ago

Medal of freedom MD. Thanks for all you do.

0
Reply
