Presidential Tweets! Little Adam “Schitt” & Other Matters

The President is catching flak for calling Adam Schiff by a new name — Adam Schitt. The ‘t’ and ‘f’ are close on the keyboard. It could be a mistake although he hasn’t corrected it but why bother. It’s descriptive.

The poor dear will now be known as Adam Schitt, and we thought Adam Shifty was bad. His fate is sealed.

Rep. Schittff responded.  The representative shouldn’t try catchy responses. He’s not good at it.

If the President had to call anyone by a vulgar name, Rep. Schittff is the right man. I reluctantly admit I really laughed when I heard it. Schittff is a truly awful human being.

IN OTHER TWEETS

The President also tweeted about the march of the foreigners, some of whom are undoubtedly people in need who should be helped. Unfortuantely, they are also traveling with undesirables and they are not coming in the right way.

President Trump said he will detain them and not release them. It’s hard to see how. The judges might not allow it.

He also has a point about the foreigners waving the flag of their country, not that of the United States. If they are truly refugees who want to be Americans, they would not be waving the flag of the country they are ‘fleeing’.

One migrant, Henry Salinas 30, is quoted saying, “It’s going to be all against one, one against all. All of Central America against one, and one against Central America. … All against Trump, and Trump against all.”

He’s not alone in that attitude. Many are just like that.

A lot of leftists have been pushing for this massive migration.

THE GLOBAL COMPACT FOR MIGRATION

The U.N. is one of the leftist organizations behind these caravans. They are also behind the Global Compact for Migration. It makes migration a human right. The MSM won’t say a word about it.

  2. Masses of illegal immigrants bring anti-semitism with them when they cross the border. Population shifting and forced illegal immigration is a political strategy designed to collapse the economies and sovereignty of Western nations in preparation for one world government.

