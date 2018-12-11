President’s Defenders Come Out Fighting Over Bogus “Crimes”

Senator Orin Hatch isn’t concerned about the so-called hush money crimes of Donald Trump, according to CNN reporter Manu Raju.

He told Raju: “The Democrats will do anything to hurt this president.” Raju said it was alleged by the Southern District of New York [prosecutors] and Hatch responded, “Okay but I don’t care; all I can say is he’s doing a good job as President”.

If you are a Trump supporter, you have to love it!

Hatch also said he didn’t have concerns about the allegations.

“…I don’t think he was involved in crimes,” Hatch said, “but even then, you know, you can make anything a crime under the current laws; if you want to you can blow it way out of proportion you can do a lot of things.”

Hatch also said these things happened before Trump was President.

“Since he’s become president this economy has charged ahead. … And I think we ought to judge him on that basis other than trying to drum up things from the past that may or may not be true.”

Senator Grassley also dismissed the allegations, frustrating the CNN reporter.

FORMER FEC CHAIR NIXES THE CHARGE

The prosecutors are weaponizing campaign finance reform laws and manipulating them to damage the President.

Last April, a former FEC chair said that tying this to a charge of influencing the election is not appropriate.

Professor Bradley Smith explained that laws cannot be so broad as make anything a campaign expenditure. The expenditure has to be specific solely for the campaign.

“When the FEC wrote the regulation that says what constitutes campaign expenditures and what constitutes personal use, it rejected specifically the idea that a campaign expenditure was anything related to a campaign, and instead says it has to be something that exists only because of the campaign and solely for that reason.”

It is very dangerous to our Republic for prosecutors to start stretching laws in ways they were never meant to be interpreted.

LEFT-WING PROFESSOR EXPLAINS THE THINKING BEHIND THE CHARGE

Bill O’Reilly had a left-wing Professor Ben Gershman on his podcast this evening, and he seems to think the President can’t use the argument John Edwards used when he paid off his mistress during his campaign and was charged. Edwards used the excuse his wife was sick and dying from cancer. He was protecting her.

It’s hard to understand why Trump can’t do the same thing. His wife isn’t ill, but he didn’t want his wife or children hurt.

IF THIS IS A CRIME, THE PROSECUTORS BETTER GO AFTER THE CONGRESSMEN WHO PAY HUSH MONEY WITH TAX DOLLARS!