Press secretary says Obama staffers left nasty notes behind

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisholm revealed for the second time that some Obama staffers left behind taunting notes for Trump officials in 2017 like, “you will fail.” One West Wing aide told DailyMail.com in 2017 about derogatory notes that the source said Obama officials left behind in West Wing offices, but the story could not be confirmed at the time.

“We came into the White House – I’ll tell you something, every office was filled with Obama books,” she recalled. “And we had notes left behind that said ‘You will fail,’ ‘You aren’t going to make it.’”

“And in the press office,” Grisham added, “there was a big note taped to a door that said, ‘You will fail.’”

ANGRY DENIALS FROM THE TOLERANT, CIVIL LEFT

Her comments prompted an outpouring of denials by former Obama officials. Those are the people who made certain President Trump had no honeymoon period.

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice called it “another bald-faced lie.”

Former Obama Chief of Staff Valerie Jarrett called on Ms. Grisham to produce the offending notes.

“I cannot imagine a single one of my former colleagues who would do this,” she tweeted.

About 63 million Americans can imagine it.

Jarrett demanded to see the notes.

Produce the notes that back this up. I cannot imagine a single one of my former colleagues who would do this. From @BarackObama on down, we all tried to help facilitate a smooth and orderly transition just as President Bush and his team had done for us. https://t.co/tjY3zGdRX8 — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) November 19, 2019

Peter Boogaard, an Obama-era press secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, called Grisham’s assertion “ridiculous.”

TRUMP AIDES SAY IT HAPPENED

The White House press office on Mr. Trump’s first day was decorated with newspaper front pages praising Mr. Obama, aides said.

Many of us remember Bill Clinton’s staff took the ‘w’s’ off the typewriters and know this is possible.

Other Trump staffers reported finding nasty notes when they started work at the White House.

Seven former West Wing aides, all of whom came to the White House at the beginning of the Trump administration, told DailyMail.com after the broadcast that they recalled hearing about it on day one.

“It was a mess that first week,” one recalled Tuesday. “Yeah, there were mean notes left in odd places. One in a deputy press secretary’s office, one inside a desk drawer in upper press, another on a bathroom mirror. They were all about how we were doomed to failure.”

Asked why no one saved photos of the notes, another aide who worked in the West Wing at the time said the staff was frantically trying to adjust to their new offices and new roles, and “it didn’t make the top 20 list of things we were thinking about.”

A third said after this story was first published: “Those notes definitely happened. They even left us Russian vodka in the cabinet.”

“They were trolling us from the minute we got there. It was definitely just ridiculous. We were trying to find the bathroom, and we get these notes saying ‘You will fail,’ and ‘You’re not going to make it’.”

In a statement to reporters after her initial comments on WHKT-AM in Norfolk, Virginia, Ms. Grisham said the accounts by former Obama aides didn’t disprove hers. She added that nice notes were also left behind and she just saw it as a prank.