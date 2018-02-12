Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Pick a US President to Invite to the Wedding

The U.K. Daily Star reported Monday that Prince Harry and his American wife-to-be Meghan Markle have decided to disregard their advisers and invite Barack and Michelle Obama. President Trump won’t receive an invitation, which could be taken as an insult to half the nation. It would be an insult, that is, if any of us gave a hoot.

Prince Harry and Markle “want to do things their own way,” a royal source told The Star. “They are inviting their own friends, and not on the advice of aides.”

The royal couple has sent the Obamas an RSVP, leaving the final decision in the former first couple’s hands.

“I am very, very sure they will attend though,” the source said.

Harry has some kind of friendship with our former Marxist president.

MARKLE DOESN’T LIKE PRESIDENT TRUMP

It’s not likely President Trump or his family will be invited. Markle doesn’t like him. She called him “misogynistic”.

”Yes, of course, Trump is divisive,” she said on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” in May 2016. “I think it was in 2012, the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points. That’s a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is and so vocal about it, that’s a huge chunk of it.”

Markle, the former model, is a divorced social climber and he is the scion of a family famous mostly as a tourist attraction. The palaces and the Royals are the Disneyworld of the UK.