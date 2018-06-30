Private Citizen Eric Holder Rants the Probe ‘Must Stop’

Private citizen Eric Holder ranted on Twitter that the probe by House Republicans of his former corrupt administration ‘must stop’. His reasons are a sad commentary on the state of the Democratic Party.

No amount of evidence matters to them. They are perfectly fine with a burgeoning police state.

ERIC HOLDER’S REASONS

The probe by the House investigators is ‘unprecedented’ he says. That’s true. We never before had a fishing expedition by a tainted Special Counsel and unmasking and spying by a former leftist administration.

General Flynn’s sentencing has been delayed by Mueller once again. What is up with that? More intimidation? Paul Manafort is in isolation in a federal dungeon and hasn’t been convicted of a thing — that’s unprecedented too and we know why Mueller is doing it — trying to get him to turn on Trump, even if he has to invent something. The judge in the Manafort case knows it too and has mentioned it more than once.

The DoJ probe is so tainted, there is no way most Americans will believe anything Mueller comes up with.

Holder tried to say the ‘disclosure of ongoing investigative material’ is ‘unprincipled’. That’s rich coming from the guy who released FALN terrorists, Mark Rich, and New Black Panthers with billy clubs at a polling place in Philly.

We the people want transparency because the DoJ/FBI is corrupt. Even Lindsey Graham knows it.

Basically, Holder is demanding the end of a probe that is exposing him for what he is. He also wants the witch hunt to continue for obvious reasons.

If anyone watched the testimony by non-entity Christopher Wray and smirking Rod, they know those two are incapable of answering a question. They hide behind — ‘it’s an ongoing investigation.’

Hey, Eric, we don’t care what you think nor does our American hero Devin Nunes. He will fight for the truth.

The unprecedented disclosure of ongoing investigative material, FISA and national security documents to the complicit and unprincipled House Republicans sets a dangerous precedent and impacts the Mueller inquiry. It must stop. Lines have to be drawn. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) June 29, 2018