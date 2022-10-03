Pro-Criminal Candidates Fetterman and Barnes Fall Behind in the Latest Polls

In Wisconsin, GOP Sen. Ron Johnson pulled ahead of Democrat Mandela Barnes in the latest wave of public polls. In Pennsylvania, recent polling suggests Democrat John Fetterman’s double-digit advantage over Republican Mehmet Oz has shrunk to a statistical tie. They are vying for the seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey.

How could the two Democrat Marxists possibly be in the lead? How could anyone, and I do mean anyone, vote for Fetterman? They support criminals. That’s just an observation.

This means there is a path to a Republican Senate majority. It gets harder every election cycle because of Democrat shenanigans like filling up the country with new Democrats. It doesn’t help that Republicans are weak.

If they hold Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — along with all the states, Trump carried — Republicans would need to unseat just one Democratic incumbent.

In Wisconsin, Barnes trails Johnson by five points in a new poll conducted for the AARP by Biden pollster John Anzalone and Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio.

A Fox News poll released this week, which showed Johnson ahead by four points, found 44% of Wisconsin voters believing Barnes’ views are “too extreme” — a point higher than those who viewed Johnson the same way. The share of voters who now view Barnes as too extreme spiked 14 points in the last month.

Johnson’s supporters are much more committed to supporting their candidate than Barnes backers, according to the Fox News poll. Only half of Barnes votes said they supported their candidate “enthusiastically.”

In Pennsylvania, Fetterman’s commanding August lead over Oz has shrunk to low single-digits in three new public polls this week — from Emerson College (Fetterman +2), Fox News (Fetterman +4), and Franklin & Marshall College (Fetterman +3).

“This will be a 50-50 race, and it will determine control of the U.S. Senate,” one Democratic congressman told Axios.

Both Democrat candidates are pro-crime and pro-criminal. It’s the progressive way. Do you know who is left out of their prisoner pity party? Victims!

Republicans should be running away with this election, but Democrats are pushing this country to a one-party electoral majority. One day it will be unless Republicans close the border and start wooing the new Democrats already here.

Polls are often used to influence opinion as opposed to reflecting it. Also, there is a GOP base that won’t cooperate in polls due to a lack of trust. Perhaps there will be more of a red wave than we think. Get out and vote!

Related