Pro-Palestine group marches and screams in New York City



















A group of pro-Palestinian protestors burned an Israeli flag outside of Rockefeller Center as they marched through the streets of midtown Manhattan while demonstrating over businesses with ties to Israel.

The group carrying Palestinian flags and signs saying, ‘None of us are free until all of are free,’ ‘Imagine justice,’ and ‘We will free Palestine within our lifetime.’ They were also filmed chanting: ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’.’ Some critics claim that line is anti-Semitic because it appears to call for the destruction of Israel.

When the group got to Rockefeller Center, the protesters were seen tearing apart an Israeli flag and setting it on fire, and stomping on it, yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’. One woman was even filmed kneeling down and spraying more accelerant onto the flag in an apparent attempt to get it to burn faster.

These people are there to bully and intimidate.

Since so-called Palestinians are aligned with terrorists, why are we letting them into the country? We are just adding more fascists to the population.

We seem to be following in England’s suicidal steps. They pander by fining Brits $1,000 for flying an English flag but nothing for flying a Palestinian flag. The West is committing PC suicide.

WATCH THE COMMIE-FASCIST LOONS

The communists and fascists have teamed up with the Palestinian radicals in New York City.

‘Allahu Akhbar!’: Pro-Palestinian protesters chant as they BURN Israeli flag in march through #NYC that left diners shocked and saw ‘blood’ thrown at Blackrock offices pic.twitter.com/dPANZEUzRE — Hans Solo (@thandojo) June 12, 2021

Happening Now: Demonstrators w/ @strikemoma marching through Manhattan in solidarity w/ Palestine & Columbia to resist colonialism and imperialism. According to the group calling out board members of the MoMa, each site visited is tied to imperial crimes.

🎥: K. Lopez @htownslack pic.twitter.com/oKLtWv0ejN — @TheIndypendent (@TheIndypendent) June 11, 2021

Related

















