CNN Says Pro-Trump White Women Are “Racist” & Invested in “White Supremacy”

On Friday night, Don Lemon hosted a panel of leftist hacks and one normal person accusing white, pro-Trump women of being racist fools who support white supremacy despite being oppressed.
Radical liberal Kirsten Powers said Republican women excuse the President’s racist rhetoric. That’s not true. Republican women don’t think the President is racist.
Powers talked about the so-called white patriarchal system that benefits white women. She also stated emphatically that if you voted for Trump, you have to be racist.
We noticed her voice is far more affected than it was when she worked on Fox News. That is just an interesting sidenote.
Her comments are bizarre, especially since Republican white men are generally traditional and respectful of women. She said:
I think we have to recognize that white men are doing it as well, but sometimes I think that we would hope that we would get better behavior from white women because white women are themselves are oppressed and that they would be able to align themselves with other oppressed people.
I think we have to remember that the white patriarchal system actually benefits white women in a lot of ways, and they are attached to white men who are benefiting from the system that was created by them, for them. And their fathers and their husbands and their brothers are benefiting from the system, and so they are also benefiting.
She’s an elitist who thinks she knows what Republican women who supported Trump actually think. Why she thinks they are oppressed is a mystery. Dems have to make everyone into a victim.
Historian Stephanie Jones-Rogers, trying to sound intellectual and agreeing with her nutty viewpoints, said white women — despite being oppressed — oddly invest in white supremacy. She stated:
We tend to think of white women primarily focusing on gender oppression — that because they are oppressed as women, that that oppression will allow them to ally and to sympathize with other dispossessed and other disempowered peoples in the nation.
But my research actually shows that they long had a deep investment in white supremacy, and not only did they benefit from it, but they participated in its construction and its perpetuation — not just in the context of slavery, not just in the colonial period, but well after slavery was over.
They know nothing. These are the same women who pander to the likes of Linda Sarsour who actually does support an ideology that oppresses women.
They are simply trying to make white women who vote for Trump think they are racist if they do.
All of them are Marxists practicing radical Feminism designed to attack marriage, family and traditional America, divide and conquer tactics. Check out the Fiamengo Files on you tube.
Hey Don Lemon and your panel of race baiters, how did Obama get elected 2 times for president with all these white racist woman and men, do the math idiots it would have been impossible for Obama to be president without the white racist vote you idiots
STUPID IS??? What a gaggle of pathetic idiotic losers. It amazes me that CNN still garners an audience as I do not believe there are so many people with an Idiot Quotient in single digits…and there is also MSNBC…take that back…there ARE!!!
They are all following in the tradition of Betty Friedan, feminist icon of the 70’s,who founded NOW, wrote 1963 best-seller ‘The Feminine Mystique’ in which she asserted that the suburban homesteads of American housewives were akin to “comfortable concentration camps.” Quoting from an excellent book ‘Takedown’ From Communists to Progresssives How the Left has sabotaged Family and marriage by Paul Kengor, Ph.D.
Fools and tools.
The White race is doing it’s best to destroy itself thanks to the many traitors within it.
Powers talks for lots of money. On Fox she was a moderate. Now she is a leftist. Whatever gets her cash.