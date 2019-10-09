Probe Into Origins of 2016 Surveillance of Trump Campaign Expands

Fox News reported that John Durham has expanded the scope of his investigation into the origins of the 2016 surveillance of the Trump campaign. While this isn’t a criminal probe, it could be very bad news for Democrats.

The U.S. Attorney John Durham was appointed by Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate the origins of the 2016 counterintelligence probe into Russia and the Trump campaign.

Multiple senior administration officials said the timeline is wider than has been known.

However, based on what he has been finding, Durham has expanded his investigation adding agents and resources, the senior administration officials said. The timeline has grown from the beginning of the probe through the election and now has included a post-election timeline through the spring of 2017, up to when Robert Mueller was named special counsel, Fox News reported.

We could see justice but we haven’t yet so don’t count on it.