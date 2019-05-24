Prof sues “ratfucker” Stefan Halper for smearing her to frame a President

A Russian born British citizen, Professor Svetlana Lokhova is suing spy Stefan Halper who is at the center of Spygate. She claims he used the [corrupt] media to smear her and former national security adviser Michael Flynn to frame Donald Trump.

“Stefan Halper is a ratfucker and a spy, who embroiled an innocent woman in a conspiracy to undo the 2016 Presidential election and topple the President of the United States of America,” Lokhova wrote in the lawsuit, which she filed in federal court in Virginia.

Lokhova asserts that Halper worked with the FBI and “political operatives” at Cambridge to seed stories about her interactions with Flynn at a dinner hosted at the storied British university on Feb. 28, 2014, when Flynn served as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

The Sentinel recently posted a series of tweets in which she accuses the sleazy Mr. Halper [who was the spy who infiltrated the Carter presidential campaign decades ago]. She makes a very convincing case.

The stories were planted in order to “fuel and further the now debunked and dead narrative that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia,” she claims in the lawsuit.

Halper spread stories about her acting as a Russian agent trying to recruit Michael Flynn at the dinner they attended. The stories began to appear in 2017. Halper allegedly even claimed she used sex to lure him. She had just had a baby with her partner and Flynn is a loyal husband, making the rumors even more pernicious.

Lokhova doesn’t present direct evidence, only circumstantial. For instance, her colleagues and reporters told her Halper spread the rumors.

Lokhova, who is an expert in Soviet-era espionage, strongly denies she was ever alone with General Flynn.

HALPER IS A SLIMY SPY

Halper ran the Cambridge Intelligence Seminar, an academic forum that hosts current and former Western spies, with Sir Richard Dearlove, the former head of MI6, and Christopher Andrew, the official historian of MI5.

He is an FBI spy but the FBI calls him an informant [after they tell him where to infiltrate].

Halper infiltrated the Trump campaign and once spied on the Jimmy Carter presidential campaign.

Halper pursued Papadopoulos. So did Andrew Downer, the Australian diplomat, who had “casual drinks” with Papadopoulos and taped him with his phone. Only Papadopoulos didn’t give him what he wanted so the FBI didn’t use the tapes.

Downer is a big fan of Hillary Clinton’s and arranged for Australia to give millions to her foundation which was wasted like all the money given to the foundation.

In addition, Papadopoulos was given $10,000 in cash overseas from what appears to be a Mueller operative, although he didn’t know that at the time. He was suspicious and gave the bills to his lawyers in Greece. As soon as he reached D.C., the FBI arrested him and searched his baggage and him. They were looking for the $10,000 no doubt. Papadopoulos wants the Barr team to look at the bills. He has already tied them to Mueller.

IT WAS A SETUP

Lokhova now believes that Halper was working on a similar operation targeting Flynn and that she was caught up as collateral damage. Professor Lokhova is also suing The Wall Street Journal. After she presented her case to them, they refused to withdraw the stories they wrote, suggesting Flynn did not tell his superiors about his interactions with Lokhova which she said never took place. The Guardian published a story on March 31, 2017, that had similar claims. It was later discovered that Halper was one of the Cambridge professors who raised concerns about Lokhova to the media. The New York Times and Washington Post, who Lokhova is also suing, reported that Halper was one of the Cambridge professors who raised warnings about the dinner. The Post reported on June 5, 2018, that Dearlove, the former MI6 chief, also raised concerns about Lokhova. He was the head of MI-5! She believes the dinner invitation was a setup. She didn’t even like him and found the invitation odd from the first. In addition to The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Washington Post, Lokhova is also suing NBC Universal. She claims that MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance has defamed her by calling her a “Russian intelligence officer” and a “honeypot,” the espionage term used to describe a spy who uses sex to lure targets. It would be nice to see the corrupt U.S. media pay the price. They are corrupt when they don’t verify a single story that fits their narrative. The involvement of the Five Eyes is another scandal.