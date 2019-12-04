Professor Turley Affirms This Impeachment Is Democrats’ Abuse of Power

The following points made by Professor Turley are the most concerning ones for us at the Sentinel. There is no evidence, no facts/proof, just presumptions and impeachment must be based on proof. We must not use feelings or gossip to determine impeachment-worthy behavior. It’s antithetical to our Constitution. To do otherwise, to raise minor actions to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors, is an abuse of power by the Democrats.

Prof. Turley: “Impeachments have to be based on proof not presumptions.” pic.twitter.com/sl06UHs5ju — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 4, 2019

A DEMOCRAT ABUSE OF POWER

This is so clearly an abuse of power by the Democrats by not allowing the courts to negotiate the disagreement between the Congress and the Executive. If Democrats make a high crime and misdemeanor out of going to the courts, it is the Democrats’ abuse of power.

Prof. Turley slams Dems on impeachment: this is “your abuse of power”https://t.co/cxdfx2sH2l pic.twitter.com/vW3BiHkvro — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 4, 2019

There is no bribery:

Prof. Turley, contrasting with the other three witnesses, says there is not a “clear case of bribery” against President Trump https://t.co/5Pgb8iGzpR pic.twitter.com/R49wOYxTyX — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 4, 2019

Professor Turley explained that the Democrats cannot just say this is only an impeachment. As Professor Turley said, if you open the impeachment to a loose standards of abuse of power, you will open the floodgates and make it very difficult for a future President to govern.

Turley: Dems’ impeachment “unfair,” “not valid,” flies in the face of “standard historically”https://t.co/jlqSxBvN9N pic.twitter.com/x1egvWXhE4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 4, 2019

Professor Turley is a poised gentleman, a good witness.

One of the worst witnesses was Ms. Karlan. She sounds like a harpy. Who could she possibly convince? The other two Marxist professors don’t seem to like facts any more than she does.

At the end of this segment, Fox News’ Chris Wallace said both sides are just laying out their cases. He is so useless. On the other hand, Andy McCarthy discussed Professor Turley’s comments and found them impressive, explaining why they are.

THE DEMOCRAT HACK

As a footnote, Norm Eisen, a CNN analyst and former Obama White House ‘ethics’ attorney, runs an ‘ethics’ organization that is funded by George Soros. In addition, Eisen, who is handling the questions for the Democrats, has made impeachment jokes from before President Trump took his oath of office.

Just a reminder that the lawyer hired to handle the questioning for Democrats was making impeachment jokes before President Trump even took the oath of office. This tweet is from almost 3 years ago. https://t.co/CMyvWtKkbV — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) December 4, 2019